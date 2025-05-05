Sonic the Hedgehog x DC Toys Arrive Later This Year

The heroes of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise are in the middle of a major crossover with the Justice League and the DC Universe. That storyline is currently playing out through a comic book limited series, and we’ve known for a while now that this is just the beginning. Today, Jakks Pacific confirmed that it will be producing figures, vehicles, and plush toys based on the crossover. In a press release, Jakks Pacific vice president of marketing Kevin Feely talked about the collaboration, and how the goal is to target fans that are both young and old.

“JAKKS is honored to be at the forefront of producing toys for this historic entertainment crossover,” said Feely. “The fusion of Sonic’s speed and style with DC’s legendary Super Heroes allows us to create products that are innovative, collectible, and incredibly fun for audiences of all ages. Sonic and DC fans are in for something truly special!”

the sonic heroes get justice league redesigns in the new comic series

Unfortunately, none of the figures have been revealed, as of this writing. In all likelihood, the line will offer versions of each Sonic hero dressed as a different member of the Justice League. Designs of six mash-ups of the Sonic cast and the Justice League have been revealed thus far, including Sonic as Flash, Shadow as Batman, Knuckles as Superman, Amy as Wonder Woman, Tails as Cyborg, and Silver as Green Lantern. As far as vehicles are concerned, some of the more iconic ones from both franchises have shown up in the comic series, including Amy’s Pink Cabriolet and the Batcycle. It’s likely we’ll see these appear in the toyline as well.

The involvement of Jakks Pacific in the collaboration should not come as a huge surprise; the company has been producing toys based on the Sonic franchise for several years now, spanning the games, movies, and TV shows. It’s possible we could also see offerings from Funko and LEGO, who have similarly released products based on both the Sonic and DC properties in the past. While none of the merchandise is set to be released until sometime this fall, hopefully we’ll get a chance to see some of these products ahead of time.

The one big question that still surrounds DC x Sonic the Hedgehog is whether it will result in any new video game content. Warner Bros. is seemingly open to more collaborations following the death of MultiVersus, but it’s probably too much to hope for a dedicated video game adaptation of this storyline. That said, it would be great to see crossover skins in games like Sonic x Shadow Generations, or even an appearance by some Justice League members and their respective vehicles in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds.

Are you excited to see the new Sonic x DC toys from Jakks Pacific? Have you been reading the comic series?