I Think DC’s Absolute Re-Imagining of Their Most Underrated Hero is Brilliant (Here’s Why)

Absolute DC has struck gold as a massive comic book hit, and Absolute Martian Manhunter has proven to be an especially great re-imagining of DC’s telepathic hero from Mars. Absolute DC is a new alternate take on the DC universe, spun-out from DC All-In, with the new universe brought about by the energy of DC’s biggest villain, Darkseid. As a result, every DC character has been portrayed in a drastically different light in Absolute DC, especially the heroes headlining each book, which has thus far including Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, The Flash, Martian Manhunter, and Green Lantern, in that order.

While each of the Absolute Universe’s new renditions of DC superheroes has been great, Absolute Martian Manhunter has really done some especially unique things with J’onn J’onzz. Evidently, like Absolute DC as a whole, Absolute Martian Manhunter has really resonated with comic book readers, DC having extended the run of Absolute Martian Manhunter after its strong reception in its first two issues. Not only has Absolute Martian Manhunter been an energizing new interpretation of the character, highlighting potential for new Absolute DC characters, but also suggests a true Martian Manhunter renaissance may be inbound.

Absolute Martian Manhunter is a Complete Character Re-Invention

Traditionally, Martian Manhunter is portrayed as a refugee from the red planet, hiding among humans through his powers of shape-shifting and invisibility, with heroes like Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and others inspiring him to step out of the shadows and protect his adoptive home. While Absolute DC has given major makeovers to every hero it has spotlighted, Absolute Martian Manhunter‘s is a new origin story in the true sense with John Jones and Martian Manhunter being literally two separate characters.

As Absolute Martian Manhunter begins, John Jones is introduced as a human detective who finds himself haunted by a presence in his mind known as Martian Mindhunter, who possesses the telepathic power to interact with the minds of John and any other humans on Earth. The Mindhunter is particularly concerned with directing John on the trail of a man named Trigger Taylor, whom the Mindhunter refers to as “The Trigger”, with the two stopping Trigger’s killing spree. Despite the appearance that John and the Martian are separate entities, there are also indications offered that John might not be entirely of human origin, including John’s son assembling a clay sculpture of his father resembling Mindhunter and other subtle hints, and this plays into what a phenomenal re-imaging Absolute Martian Manhunter is.

Absolute Martian Manhunter is a Superhero-Style Matrix or Inception Story

John’s relationship with the Mindhunter along with the very unique artwork of Absolute Martian Manhunter makes the book an incredibly cerebral read. On the surface, John has taken on another personality in his mind that feels quite unsettling at first and undoubtedly makes John feel like he’s going crazy as the Mindhunter warns about the impending arrival of the White Martian and the urgency of he and John defeating him. On another level, Absolute Martian Manhunter also plays like a “waking up” story not that far removed from The Matrix or Inception.

Has John’s human persona been a cover for his true origins all along? Is he really an alien hiding among humans? If so, why doesn’t he remember anything about originating from Mars and the powers that grants him? These are all big questions that Absolute Martian Manhunter raises and hasn’t provided clear answers to yet. That adds to just how engaging Absolute Martian Manhunter continues to be as a radical re-telling of its titular hero in a comic book line full of major superhero re-imaginings, and one that has become arguably the hottest comic book line of the moment. The fact that Absolute Martian Manhunter is so layered also makes the possibilities for both it and Martian Manhunter’s comic book future so much more exciting.

Absolute Martian Manhunter is All but Guaranteed To Make the Character More Popular

Considering how underappreciated Martian Manhunter has always been in DC’s superhero pantheon, Absolute Martian Manhunter‘s ambiguity about his origins and complete character facelift has been one of the most well-received and successful Martian Manhunter comic book stories in ages (especially with how seldom Martian Manhunter headlines his own comic book title.) Whether Absolute Martian Manhunter reveals John as an amnesiac Martian awakening to his true origins or a Firestorm-like bond of to entities into one superhero’s body, the book’s success and mind-blowing storytelling bode well for Martian Manhunter to get the recognition that has always been just out of his reach.

Alternate takes on any character’s backstory almost inevitably send fans scouring to discover their canonical origin stories, especially if they really break out in popularity, as Absolute Martian Manhunter and the whole of Absolute DC have. Leading DC fans to a closer readership of Martian Manhunter as a DC superhero many have long overlooked could easily have a one-two punch effect for J’onn J’onzz, with comic book readers discovering his official origin story as they venture into past DC stories he’s been in, and having a completely fresh and new take on the character in his Absolute incarnation. That truly illustrates the brilliance of Absolute DC’s re-imaging of its characters and especially of Martian Manhunter – taking comic book readers through a wild, mind-bending alternate universe take on the character that directs them to their main backstory and cements them as devoted followers of both versions of Martian Manhunter.