Batgirl: Leslie Grace Addresses Potential Crossover With Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn

DC fans finally got a long-awaited piece of news earlier this summer, with confirmation that Leslie Grace will be portraying Barbara Gordon / Batgirl in an upcoming eponymous HBO Max movie. While it’s unclear what the long-term future holds for Grace’s character beyond the Batgirl movie, some have been curious to see her interact with other heroes in the DC Films world, including Margot Robbie’s take on Harley Quinn. Last month, Robbie expressed her excitement over Grace being cast in the role — and Grace is now reacting to Robbie’s comments. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Grace praised Robbie and her work in the DC universe, and endorsed the idea of the two of them teaming up onscreen.

“I was freaking out! I’m such a fan,” Grace explained. “I can’t even. She’s one of the biggest, badasses in the superhero world. I haven’t had a chance to meet her, but it would be awesome if at any point Batgirl comes through and Miss Harley Quinn drops by Gotham and have some business to handle, it might be cool!”

When asked if she has a message to send to Robbie, the actress hinted that she’d love for Harley to help out Batgirl since “Batman’s out” and busy.

“Miss Margot, hi,” Grace added. “I just want to say I’m a huge fan and if you think it’s a good idea for Harley Quinn to stop by, we’re welcoming all of the help. Batman’s out — he’s doing a whole bunch of stuff — so I’m going to need some of my ladies to help me out on this next run, you know what I’m saying? We love you.”

Fans have been waiting a long time to potentially see Batgirl and Harley Quinn team up in the movies, especially after the former character was rumored to be making her debut in Birds of Prey. Despite Barbara canonically being a founding member of the Birds of Prey team in the comics, she did not make an appearance in the film, but fans have still hoped to see her character enter that fold (especially since Birds of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson also wrote the Batgirl script). With rumors previously swirling about a Birds of Prey and Gotham City Sirens trilogy of movies — which could pit Batgirl, Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett), and Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) against Harley, Poison Ivy, and Catwoman — that certainly doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility.

“Whilst I was researching [Harley] I started to read Birds of Prey and first I fell in love with Huntress, and I started looking into all of that,” Robbie told Nerdist in an interview last year. “I was like, ‘Wow, there’s so many cool female DC characters and no one knows anything about any of them!’ So what if we had a platform for fans to get to know and fall in love with some of these other amazing women? Focusing on the Gotham City Sirens, there were only three of us and we were all well known, whereas with Birds of Prey you can pick any grouping for that, and I thought that might be the perfect platform to introduce some female characters who might really have some legs in the DC Universe.”

