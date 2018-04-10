‘Batgirl’ Finds a Writer, Back on at Warner Bros.

Batgirls never say die!

It’s been a whirlwind of a year for DC’s Batgirl and her journey to the big screen. Joss Whedon was given the reigns on a solo film back in 2017, only to step away from the project nearly a year later, saying he couldn’t come up with the right story. Soon after, reports suggested that Batgirl wasn’t a priority for the folks at Warner Bros.

Well, now it looks like the studio’s ideas have changed, and Batgirl is back on. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. has hired Christina Hodson to write the standalone DC adventure.

Hodson previously wrote the 2017 thriller Unforgettable for Warner Bros., starring Rosario Dawson and Katherine Heigl. The writer then went on to work on the Transformers franchise, penning the script for the upcoming Bumblebee solo film, which stars Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena.

According to the report, Hodson also helped to develop a feature Birds of Prey project, a story that included Batgirl herself, Barbara Gordon.

Batgirl was last seen on the big screen in 1997, when Alicia Silverstone played the character alongside George Clooney and Chris O’ Donnell in the widely-panned Batman & Robin.

DC’s next film is James Wan’s solo Aquaman movie starring Jason Momoa, which is set to hit theaters on December 21. Shazam! is next, arriving on April 5, 2019, followed by Wonder Woman 2, on November 1, 2019.