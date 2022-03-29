Batgirl Star Leslie Grace Reveals Filming Is Almost Done

The live-action DC multiverse is about to get another heroine, with In the Heights star Leslie Grace poised to portray Barbara Gordon / Batgirl in an upcoming HBO Max movie. While it’s unclear exactly when the film will be arriving on our screens, especially following the latest delays of other DC films, there’s undeniably been a lot of anticipation around Grace’s take on the character. Part of that has been thanks to set photos and videos surrounding the project, which has been filming in Glasgow for the past few months — and thanks to a new social media post from Grace, we now know when that chapter will be coming to a close. In an Instagram post, which you can check out below, Grace reveals that Batgirl is on its last week of filming, and offers some behind-the-scenes looks at the production thus far.

Batgirl is directed by Bad Boys for Life‘s Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, with a script written by Christina Hodson, whose work includes Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and the upcoming The Flash movie. The film is expected to see JK Simmons reprising his role as Commissioner James Gordon, Michael Keaton reprising his role as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Brendan Fraser joining the cast as Firefly, Ivory Aquino as Alysia Yeoh, and Jacob Scipio, Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai cast in currently-unknown roles.

“I’ve never fought in my life, so we are working really hard every day to get my body used to all the motions!” Grace said in a previous interview with Billboard of her preparation for the film. “I’m also reading a ton of comics and, believe it or not, keeping my eye out for tweets from our beloved DC comic fans to see what they are excited to see in my iteration of Babs! Research is everything.”

“I’m so excited to honor this iconic character whose legacy spans over 50 years,” Grace continued. “It’s a huge responsibility but also an honor — and I want to do my very best to make sure she gets the best of all I have to give!”

Batgirl is set to be released at a later date exclusively on HBO Max.