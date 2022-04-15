Batgirl Star Leslie Grace Talks About Sequel Plans for HBO Max Movie

HBO Max and DC Comics’ Batgirl movie recently wrapped filming and fans are dying to see the first footage from the film. As with all big comic book projects, everyone is expecting the film to receive a sequel and it seems that there are already talks happening. While speaking with Variety, Batgirl star Leslie Grace revealed that there are already talks on what will happen next with Barbara Gordon.

“[Laughs] We got to see this first one first. But there’s definitely some talks about what it could be. I’ve seen some of what we’ve shot, obviously in the playback and stuff like that, and it’s insane,” Grace revealed. “We’ve already been talking about where do we take this from here because there’s so much that happens in this film. There are a lot of different themes in the plot that we touch on. It’s not just the action. There’s a love story. There’s this father-daughter relationship. There’s looking at the world through a lens that isn’t just black and white and seeing the color and the spectrum between things.”

J.K. Simmons is officially returning as Commissioner James Gordon in the film, and from the looks of it, he’ll have an even bigger role than his appearance in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The actor recently confirmed that his role is definitely more hands-on this go round. While speaking with Deadline, Simmons detailed what we can expect from the character in the upcoming HBO Max film.

“The tiny role that Commissioner Gordon played in Justice League was very businesslike and very, ‘Let’s see if we can stave off the end of the world!’” he explains. “What appealed to me about this movie was from Jim Gordon’s point of voice, it’s really more a story about him as a guy and as a father and not just about the guy who’s turning on the Bat Signal and trying to keep the citizens of Gotham safe-although that’s obviously also a part of the story. But it was a chance to delve into a different aspect of the character.”

Batgirl is directed by Bad Boys for Life’s Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, with a script written by Christina Hodson, whose work includes Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and the upcoming The Flash movie. The film is expected to see JK Simmons reprising his role as Commissioner James Gordon, Michael Keaton reprising his role as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Brendan Fraser joining the cast as Firefly, Ivory Aquino as Alysia Yeoh, and Jacob Scipio, Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai cast in currently-unknown roles. The film is currently expected to be released on HBO Max, but does not have a release date. With The Flash, which is expected to fold Keaton’s Batman into the main DC universe, now delayed until the summer of 2023, it will remain to be seen if that impacts Batgirl’s release date.

Batgirl is set to be released at a later date exclusively on HBO Max.