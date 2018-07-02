Readers Slam DC Comics, New York Times Over ‘Batman’ Wedding Spoilers

Batman readers are speaking out against DC Comics and The New York Times after the comic book publisher and the newspaper spoiled ‘Batrimony’ — the upcoming wedding of Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle — ahead of Batman #50’s Wednesday, July 4 release date.

The months-long buildup to the extra-sized anniversary issue ended prematurely Sunday morning when The New York Times spoiled the outcome in a piece titled — spoiler warning — ‘It Just Wasn’t Meant to Be, Batman.’

The paper detailed the upcoming issue, revealing Batman is left standing at the altar by his bride-to-be, the ever elusive Catwoman, who explains that marrying Bruce Wayne would make him happy — subsequently bringing about the end of his caped crusader.

“To save the world, heroes make sacrifices,” Selina tells Bruce in a letter. “My sacrifice is my life. It’s you.”

The move elicited mostly negative reactions from readers, including vitriol from comic book store owners left on the hook for cancelled pre-orders as result of the premature spoilers.

DC Comics Vice President of Sales John Cunningham offered an explanation for the Times story — DC Sales “strongly advocated” getting the news out ahead of the OSD, and the company wanted the outcome preemptively released before the book fell into the hands of “uncontrolled comic book outlets” — but it has done little to quell readers’ anger, much of which has been directed at both companies by outspoken and spurned Batman buyers on Twitter.

Gotcha

@DCComics dropped the ball. Hard. The issue is already spoiled, and it feels like the editorial chickened out and refused to the characters a chance to evolve and grow up. Shame. — Tatoun (@KyleBarrech) July 1, 2018

At least you’re owning it since it’s out there. So props I guess. It’s still bad business though to sell fans one thing for six months and then pull a “Gotcha” at the end. — GD Batman (@ManicMattH) July 1, 2018

Expletives

I simply can not believe the boneheaded fucktard move @nytimes just pulled by spoiling Batman No. 50@georgegustines what the fuck is wrong with you, you dumb sack of shit? — ADAM FROM 2005 (@YesThisIsAdam) July 1, 2018

@TomKingTK fu** there are already spoiler articles out on Batman #50 that’s some BS. Thanks @nytimes dicks. — PRIMO (@dx13primo) July 1, 2018

You can’t even wait til the issue is released.. pic.twitter.com/ZEoBN1ZHNf — Matrix (@gzilladc) July 1, 2018

Right Off the Bat

Batman 50 spoilers right in the headline @nytimes ? I live for spoilers but a lot of people don’t. Would it have hurt to bury this lede? — Maya (@mayak46) July 1, 2018

SPOILERS



As disappointed as I am in the outcome of the wedding, that’s not the big problem. How dare you, @nytimes. You didn’t even give me a choice whether or not to know the big spoiler. You put it in the title! And now the issue is spoiled for me because of a notification. — Gideon Imboden (@GideonImboden) July 1, 2018

Milking It

So basically, you milked the hell out of this event, built it up for months, had multiple tie-in comics, and in the end, you didn’t even go through with the wedding… pic.twitter.com/aqNUsaoNbu — PirateMonkE (@PirateMonkE13) July 1, 2018

What happened to “The #Batrimony is real” 10,000 times from you guys in the last 6 months, hm? The #Rebirth promise is another bait and switch from the company who can’t seem to do anything else. — ?????? ᴀɴᴅ ???????? (@batcatnet) July 1, 2018

No-Show, No Grow

Thanks for wasting my time @DCComics with the results of #Batman 50 and the @nytimes for spoiling it….also the tie-in books and false advertisement. Was really looking forward to the refreshing status-quo change, god forbid they actually let their characters grow — Drew Manson (@DrewManson91) July 2, 2018

I’m actually considering dropping King’s Batman from my pull list due to the fact that we’re always promised these awesome and thrilling ideas, however they always come across as underwhelming and unable to live up to the hype imo??‍♂️ — Charlie (@charliekoproski) July 2, 2018

The @nytimes did everyone a favor here, IMO. @TomKingTK and @DCComics had a chance to take #Batman in a new direction, and show some real character growth. Instead they opted for a no risk/status quo option. Better to skip #Batman50 than to buy and be disappointed by a cop out. — Adam Pavlacka (@gamescan) July 2, 2018

Thank you DC and New York Times for letting up know that all this build up and anticipation didn’t amount to a DAMN thing and we wasted our time. “Going back to the norm b/c we didn’t have the balls to change things up w/ one of our flagship heroes for once”……smh. pic.twitter.com/opthLcvtJa — Nathan Lemuel (@LemuelNathan) July 2, 2018

Cat Got Your Tongue?

A Death in the Pull List

Why would @DCComics let @nytimes spoil Batman #50? You guys just legit probably screwed over any store that has an exclusive cover.



I feel bad for @TomKingTK… I also will be dropping Batman from my pull.



Thanks for nothing. — Erin (@AinoBeast) July 1, 2018

I don’t think the @nytimes realizes how much they just seriously hurt retailers in the comic book industry who have spent thousands of dollars on the 50th issue of Batman and have midnight release parties planned this week. @DCComics needs to stop giving advanced looks to them. pic.twitter.com/Afk454oEMS — Steve Ekstrom (@steve_ekstrom) July 1, 2018

I’ll still buy Batman #50 out so I don’t screw over my comic shop, but after that, Batman is off my pull list. — Gideon Imboden (@GideonImboden) July 1, 2018

I have loyal Batman customers emailing me to take Batman off their pull. Thank you for this. — RJ COMICS AND TOYS (@rjnieder77) July 1, 2018

Dark Victory

Not only is this disgusting treatment of fans, but you just lost a ton of retailers a LOT of sales. Great job! Definitely lost my subscription too! — blüdhavenbabe ? (@bludhavenbabe) July 1, 2018

For the love of God, whose bright idea was it to spoil the ending before the comic hits the shops??!! I won’t buy issue #50 and I’m permanently removing Batman from my pull list. — Anti-Sabotage (@IdentityAve) July 2, 2018

Nope. Batman’s off the pull list. A whole years worth of buildup was literally for nothing. X-Men Gold fooled me once, and this Batman 50 fooled me twice. Shame on me. What a waste. — RogueTitan (@dehTeenTitan) July 2, 2018

Why would you tweet this? You screwed retailers so hard by spoiling this issue. Bad editorial choice, bad marketing choice. I’ll pick it up bc I reserved a copy and I want to support my store, but nothing more going forward. — Liz L. (@superliz6) July 1, 2018

Holy Lost Sales, Batman

While I think the decision to squander 50 issues of build up is bad enough, posting the spoiler before the issue is even out is by far worse. You guys just messed up badly and will cause comic shops to lose sales now. Great job DC ??. — Daniel S. Lopez (@DanielSLopez22) July 1, 2018

Well DC you guys dropped the ball and expect a big drop in sales for Batman 51 and onward — George (@Hypnotique89) July 1, 2018

For the first time since 2011, an ongoing Batman title is coming off my pull list. I’ve been thrilled with and have been following this story all along. I bought every tie in. And then you spoil the fact that you chicken out and screwed us out of a satisfying ending. Pathetic. — Bradley Tabor (@nobodysside80) July 2, 2018

i’ll be picking it up because i’m not gonna stiff my LCS. but after being lied to my face for months, batman will probably leave my pull list. — annie ? (@korrakyle) July 1, 2018

DC



What the fuck were you thinking spoiling Batman 50 like that



You just fucked over a ton of LCS, not to mention your writer — ToddHodd (@ToddHoddd) July 2, 2018

If you’re that compelled not to read it, don’t do your local comic shop dirty like that by not going in Wednesday. Go pick up other titles, try something new. Don’t let your LCS suffer. There’s a lot of great titles out there. But honestly, give Batman 50 a chance first. — Patrick “PJ” Campbell (@pj_campbell) July 2, 2018

@DCComics I don’t appreciate being faked out on the Batman / Catwoman marriage after investing a year into it. Not only that, you put my LCS in a bind promoting it.



If youre going to treat readers like that, I will not support your books anymore. You just lost a fan. — The Doc (@Reverend_Syn) July 2, 2018

Batman and Robbin’

Weirdest part: it was unnecessary! Batman was getting married! You don’t need to promote it by spoiling the rest of the story. It’s maddening from a marketing standpoint. They robbed themselves of momentum AND likely made one of their top creators unhappy with them. Bizarre. — David Harper (@slicedfriedgold) July 1, 2018

I’m gonna stay away from what I read about Batman #50, but I do have to say:



Posting spoilers about it DAYS before it’s been released after all the LCS have ordered it is not cool.



I can’t help but think that the comic shops are going to be the ones who suffer from this. — Captain Marvel Talk! (@CaptMarvelTalk) July 1, 2018

So like I said, I’ll buy Batman #50 because my LCS shouldn’t be punished for what’s been done. But I’m not buying Batman #51. I trusted this book to deliver something great, something inspiring, something with exciting possibilities. Unfortunately, that trust is broken now. — Tally Dude (@TallyDude) July 1, 2018

hey folks… if you pre-ordered Batman #50 and you’re canceling out on picking it up at your shop — please please please pick up something else instead. Try out a new title or two. Don’t just leave your local shop high and dry. Lots of deserving comics out there. — Peter Simeti (@petersimeti) July 2, 2018

Just got this text from a friend and customer. This move by @DCComics @nytimes has hurt retailers HARD. I’m sorry @Joelle_Jones and @TomKingTK. This hurts and cuts so deep. pic.twitter.com/VW9rEYzyPQ — Feisty Fan (@FeistyComicFan) July 2, 2018

5 cancellations on Batman #50. @DCComics you owe me $24.95. — Feisty Fan (@FeistyComicFan) July 1, 2018