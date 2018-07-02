DC

Readers Slam DC Comics, New York Times Over ‘Batman’ Wedding Spoilers

Batman readers are speaking out against DC Comics and The New York Times after the comic book […]

By

Batman readers are speaking out against DC Comics and The New York Times after the comic book publisher and the newspaper spoiled ‘Batrimony’ — the upcoming wedding of Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle — ahead of Batman #50’s Wednesday, July 4 release date.

The months-long buildup to the extra-sized anniversary issue ended prematurely Sunday morning when The New York Times spoiled the outcome in a piece titled — spoiler warning — ‘It Just Wasn’t Meant to Be, Batman.’

Videos by ComicBook.com

The paper detailed the upcoming issue, revealing Batman is left standing at the altar by his bride-to-be, the ever elusive Catwoman, who explains that marrying Bruce Wayne would make him happy — subsequently bringing about the end of his caped crusader.

“To save the world, heroes make sacrifices,” Selina tells Bruce in a letter. “My sacrifice is my life. It’s you.”

The move elicited mostly negative reactions from readers, including vitriol from comic book store owners left on the hook for cancelled pre-orders as result of the premature spoilers.

DC Comics Vice President of Sales John Cunningham offered an explanation for the Times story — DC Sales “strongly advocated” getting the news out ahead of the OSD, and the company wanted the outcome preemptively released before the book fell into the hands of “uncontrolled comic book outlets” — but it has done little to quell readers’ anger, much of which has been directed at both companies by outspoken and spurned Batman buyers on Twitter.

Gotcha

Expletives

Right Off the Bat

Milking It

No-Show, No Grow

Cat Got Your Tongue?

A Death in the Pull List

Dark Victory

Holy Lost Sales, Batman

Batman and Robbin’

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts