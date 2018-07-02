The Internet Reacts to Batman Wedding Spoilers

Batman fans have been eagerly awaiting Batman #50 as the milestone issue as it has been highly hyped as the wedding between Batman and Catwoman. However, DC Comics released major spoilers for the issue earlier today revealing exactly how the DC wedding of the year goes down and fans on the internet have a lot to say about it.

SPOILERS for Batman #50 beyond this point.

While Batman #50 hits store shelves on Wednesday, the spoilers released today reveals that the long-awaited wedding between Batman and Catwoman simply wasn’t meant to be. Instead, Batman waits for his bride for an hour atop Finger Tower in Gotham before finally realizing she’s not coming. It’s a devastating story, made even more so by Catwoman’s explanation to him.

In a note, Catwoman tells Bruce that she can’t marry him because if he is happy — and they would be happy married to one another — Batman would cease to be. “How can I do that. To save the world, heroes make sacrifices. My sacrifice is my love. It’s you,” she writes.

The fact that the wedding doesn’t happen isn’t a huge shock to many fans. The idea that Batman needs his misery and can’t continue to exist if Bruce Wayne is happy is a theme that Tom King has woven through the runup to Batman #50. Batman #49 drives the point home sharply with comments made by the Joker during a fight with Catwoman specifically, but even though many guessed the outcome of the wedding, having it spoiled for them several days ahead of getting to read it for themselves has had an impact. Some were upset that the story has been revealed, others declared that there was no longer a need to buy the issue, while still others are hoping that the spoilers are a red herring and that when the book arrives on shelves Wednesday it will have a different outcome — something unlikely considering that a new Catwoman oncoing series from Batman artist Joelle Jones also goes on sale Wednesday alongside Batman #50

Want to see how the internet is reacting to the big Batman #50 spoilers? Read on from here and be sure to let us know your thoughts on the matter in our comment section below.

All these spoilers about Batman 50 it sounds like Stephanie Brown is marrying Batman pic.twitter.com/1wDdkJFmQq — on the mend (@MWDanvers) July 1, 2018

So I’ve already had three people call to cancel their pre-order for Batman #50. I feel like @DCComics owes me money now.



IV’E ?? ALREADY?? PAID?? FOR?? THESE?? ISSUES. ??@TomKingTK, you really shot yourself in the foot dude.



Thanks @nytimes for costing me money. — Feisty Fan (@FeistyComicFan) July 1, 2018

Whoever’s spoiling the new issue of Tom King’s Batman, can you please knock it off? I’d like to read the damn thing, not ruin it for me — Nathan Snyder (@nateallensnyde) July 1, 2018

I’m really hoping that the New York Times article with the Batman 50 spoilers is just a marketing gimmick and that this isn’t how the actual story goes down — matt:) (@wilsonma02) July 1, 2018

I previously tweeted that I was going to save my money since I was so upset with the spoiler because… this was the wrong decision. But it’s not my comic stores fault. So I’m going to buy an independent comic I wouldn’t have in place of Batman 50. — It’s Me (@IAmTheLaw316) July 1, 2018

Ya’ll I’m glad I read the Batman #50 spoilers because now I know not to throw money at a story that was hyped up based on a fucking lie. Saved me the money, sadly not the disappointment. — Shani Grim (@ShaniGrim) July 1, 2018

Just started reading the current Batman storyline aaaaaaaaand Batman #50 spoilers are out pic.twitter.com/nRvsoTdjVZ — Shane Carroll (@Shane_JC) July 1, 2018

