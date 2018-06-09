Batman ’66 Batmobile Gets Mashed Up With ‘The Dark Knight’s Tumbler

Batman’s had some slick Batmobiles throughout his superhero career, but this 1960s Tumbler combo might just be the best of them.

We’re not sure who created this awesome mashup, but it was shared by Batman artist Greg Capullo and features a blend of the Batmobile from the 1966 Adam West and Burt Ward led TV series and the Batmobile from Christopher Nolan and Christian Bale’s The Dark Knight. The results are insane, as it features all the pure power of the Tumbler with a slick red trim and those nostalgic elements from the show, like the distinctive windshield and caged siren on the roof.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Everyone has their favorite Batmobile, and it’s not like there aren’t a bevy of versions to choose from. The Tumbler and the 66 versions definitely have legions of fans though, and this combo is a pretty cool splash of both. You can check out the vehicle mashup in the photo below.

The 66 Batmobile was based on the Lincoln Futura and the design was created by George Barris while Gene Cushenberry performed the necessary modifications on the vehicle. Since then the car has achieved iconic status with its pointed features, long hood, distinctive windshield, and several retro elements and accessories that helped it achieve cult status with audiences.

The Tumbler used in Nolan’s trilogy was based on Frank Miller’s memorable tank-like Batmobile from The Dark Knight Returns, and while the concept was presented by Nolan for the film, Nathan Crowley did the initial scale model design.

The vehicle much less focused on style as opposed to function, and it’s bulky shape and armor can pulverize pretty much any standing structure, something that happens quite a bit in the original Batman Beings. In The Dark Knight, the vehicle isn’t seen as often, but it does get some upgrades.

Both versions are in the mix when it comes to favorites, though there are a lot to pick from. Ask any Batman fan which is their favorite and you will get a few answers, which will most likely include the Animated Series Batmobile, Batman 1989 (Tim Burton), Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and maybe even a Batman Forever thrown in for good measure, in addition to the Tumbler and the 66 series of course.

So DC fans, which is your favorite Batmobile? Let us know in the comments!