Save 18% On the Batman 80th Anniversary Animated Film Blu-ray Collection

Warner Bros. is leaving no Blu-ray stone unturned for Batman’s 80th anniversary, and the latest installment is this box set which includes 18 animated films on 19 Blu-ray discs. Apparently, it also includes bonus Batman: The Animated Series episodes, though additional details on that feature haven’t been revealed.

At the time of writing, pre-orders are live via Walmart (free fast shipping) and on Amazon (free fast shipping for Prime members) for $73.93 (18% off) with a release date slated for September 3rd. The full lineup of 18 films can be found below.

Batman: Gotham Knight

Batman: Year One

Batman: Under the Red Hood

Batman: Bad Blood

Batman vs. Robin

Son of Batman

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2

Batman: Assault on Arkham

Batman: The Killing Joke

Batman and Harley Quinn

Batman: Gotham by Gaslight

Batman Ninja

Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Batman: Mystery of the Batwoman

Superman/Batman: Public Enemies

Superman/Batman: Apocalypse

On a related note, Warner Bros. recently released Batman Beyond: The Complete Animated Series Blu-ray box set for the series’ 20th anniversary as a follow-up to a similar set that they released for Batman: The Animated Series last year. That set sold out of its 70,000 copy run in just a few months. The Batman Beyond set only has a 50,000 copy run, and it’s been selling like crazy. Expect that to accelerate thanks to this sale.

At the time of writing, the remastered Batman Beyond: The Complete Animated Series limited edition box set is available to pre-order on Amazon for $89.30 (11% off) with shipping slated for October 29th. If you pre-ordered at the previous prices don’t worry – you’ll automatically get the discount. That having been said, keep in mind that you won’t be charged for the Batman Beyond set until it ships and you’ll automatically lock in this discount and any future discounts that occur between the time that you order and the release date. You should definitely reserve a copy now because it’s only a matter of time before these sell out for good.

Like the Batman: The Animated Series set before it, the Batman Beyond throws in everything – all 52 episodes on Blu-ray and digital, two discs of bonus content (including a remastered version of the feature-length film Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker), a Batman Beyond Funko Pop (with chrome paint!), and lenticular art cards. Special features include 15 featurettes and audio commentary from executive producer Bruce Timm on four episodes.

