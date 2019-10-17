DC’s 2020 Batman First Look Revealed

Tom King will soon be leaving DC’s Batman, and the new creative team of James Tynion IV and Tony Daniel will be taking over in January, as soon as King finishes his new “City of Bane” storyline in December. Now the first look at Tynion and Daniel’s run on Batman has been revealed, an it looks pretty exciting. Below you will find cover art and synopses for Batman #86 – #87, which will be the dual issues released in January, to commemorate the start of Tynion and Daniel’s run. It includes new intrigue as Deathstroke and an army of assassins descend on Gotham City, seemingly looking to kill one of Batman’s biggest rogues.

Check out what James Tynion IV had to say about he and Tony Daniel’s goals for their Batman run:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s honestly the chance to build something new and singular and of itself,” Tynion told THR. “That’s the real goal here — to build something that’s in conversation with itself, as opposed to being reliant on the last few years, or work that we did five, 10 years ago. There are always going to be reflections, of course, and there are huge things that are happening this year in Batman that will define who the supporting cast of our book is in 2020. But we’re going to build it in such a way that anyone can pick it up and get something complete. That’s deeply, deeply important to both of us.”

Below you will find the synopses and cover art for Batman #86 & #87, if you are currently enjoying Tom King’s Batman and its “City of Bane” storyline, these new solicits will contain MILD SPOILERS for that arc:

Batman No. 86

Written by James Tynion IV

Art by Tony S. Daniel and Danny Miki

Cover by Tony S. Daniel

It’s a new day in Gotham City, but not the same old Batman. With Bane vanquished and one of his longtime allies gone, Batman has to start picking up the pieces and stepping up his game. Batman has a new plan for Gotham City, but he’s not the only one. Deathstroke has returned as well, under a mysterious new contract that could change everything.

Beginning a whole new chapter in the life of the Dark Knight, the epic art team of Tony S. Daniel and Danny Miki are joined by new series writer James Tynion IV!

On sale Jan. 8, 2020

$3.99 US | 32 pages

Batman No. 87

Written by James Tynion IV

Art by Tony S. Daniel and Danny Miki

Cover by Tony S. Daniel

The Riddler has been lying low since his humiliating defeat as part of Bane’s army — but as costumed assassins start to make their way into Gotham City, Edward Nygma may have the answers he’s been looking for. Or at least, the answer to why Deathstroke is trying to kill him! Is it possible that Batman’s tussle with Slade Wilson was all just a ruse to get the killer closer to his true target?

On sale 01.22.20

$3.99 US | 32 pages

Batman‘s new creative team takes over on January 8, 2020.