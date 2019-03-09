‘The Batman’: Rumored List of Frontrunners for the Lead Role Surfaces

A new report reveals what may be the five finalists to replace Ben Affleck as Batman.

Affleck has said that the next Batman would be “a young version, a more starting-out version with a younger guy.” The shortlist of actors revealed by Geeks WorldWide is full of actors who fit that mold.

The list includes:

Jack Reynor, the 27-year-old Transformers: Age of Extinction star

Alexander Ludwig, the 26-year-old The Hunger Games actor

Jack O’Connell, the 28-year-old star of Godless

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the 29-year-old who played Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron

Nicholas Hoult, the 29-year-old actor who has played Beast in the X-Men movies since X-Men: First Class.

Some of these actors have been rumored for consideration in the role before, but the report suggests Warner Bros. is narrowing the field. The actors are all in their late twenties and range in height from 5’8″ to 6’3″, which should give fans an idea of what to expect for the look of the next Batman.

Rumored for months, Affleck’s exit was made official in February. Affleck later commented on the news, showing support for Reeves’ Batman vision.

“Excited for The Batman in Summer 2021 and to see Matt Reeves’ vision come to life,” Affleck tweeted.

Affleck officially retired his Batman cape during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. During the appearance, he explained why he left the role.

“I tried to direct a version of it, worked with a really good screenwriter, but couldn’t come up with a version,” Affleck told Kimmel. “Couldn’t crack it. So I thought it was time to let someone else take a shot at it, and they got some really good people.”

Affleck’s exit is one more piece of Zack Snyder’s vision for the DC Extended Universe gone. Snyder said goodbye to Affleck with a message on social media.

“The was a time above…” Snyder writes, “a time before…there were perfect things…diamond absolutes. But things fail…things on earth. And what falls…is fallen. IN the dream, it took me to the light. A beautiful lie…Best Batman ever. Thank you my friend for blessing me with that f***ing glorious chin and an amazing hart [sic].”

Which of these actors would you like to see become Batman? Let us know in the comments.

The Batman opens in theaters on June 25, 2021.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Shazam on April 5th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, and The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021.