Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons Trailer Released

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has released a trailer for Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons, an animated feature film due out later this year. The film, which has no release date yet, features Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne, teamed together against an invasion by Starro, in which the Justice League (including the pair's fathers) is under the alien's control. The movie also features appearances by The Flash, Martian Manhunter, and members of the Teen Titans, some of whom have not yet been seen since DC's animated movie universe reset its continuity following the events of Justice League Dark: Apokolips War in 2020.

The story itself is not drawn directly from the comics, but the dynamic of Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne is likely to be heavily inspired by comics and animation writer Peter J. Tomasi, who wrote a fan-favorite Super-Sons series with artist Jorge Jiménez during DC's 2016 Rebirth initiative, a line-wide publishing push that moved the company out of its New 52 era..

You can see the trailer below.

Here's the official synopsis, via the YouTube entry for the trailer:

Ahhhh, to be young…and charged with saving the world from impending doom! That's the burden that 11-year-old Jonathan Kent and reluctant young sidekick Damian Wayne face in this all-new DC Animated Movie. On his birthday, Jonathan Kent learns his dad is Superman and that he has latent superpowers of his own! He also meets the legendary Dark Knight and current Boy Wonder, Damian. But when the two boys are forced to team up to protect their loved ones from a hostile alien force, will they become the Super Sons they're destined to be?

The film was directed by Rick Morales and Matt Peters. It stars Jack Dylan Grazer, Jack Griffo, and Laura Bailey.

There is no known release date yet for Superman and Batman: Battle of the Super Sons.