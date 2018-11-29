DC Cancels ‘Batman and the Outsiders’

DC Comics has changed course with its plans for upcoming series Batman and the Outsiders.

Originally solicited for a December debut, DC Comics has informed retailers that orders for the new series from writer Bryan Hill and artist Dexter Soy have been canceled, according to Bleeding Cool. The move appears sudden as the first issue was set to release in on December 12th, the third issue was solicited for release in February, and ads for the title have been featured in several other DC Comics releases.

Videos by ComicBook.com

DC Comics does say that the series will be re-solicited, but it’s unclear why it is being pulled and what changes may be made in the intervening months.

Traditionally, Batman has assembled the Outsiders for secret missions he wants to conduct without the Justice League’s knowledge or approval. The advertisements for the series suggested this new series will follow a similar premise, bearing the tagline “They have a mission. But don’t tell the Justice League.”

“All I’ll say is, it is a team book with Batman in it, but the safety is off,” Hill teased in an interview with The Washington Post when the series was announced. “Hopefully it will be surprising and thrilling in ways that I don’t think people will quite expect. I’m becoming known a bit for a certain kind of intensity in my work, and I think this Outsiders project will also continue on in that pathway.”

How do you feel about Batman and the Outsiders being canceled? Let us know what you think in the comments. Solicitation information for the first issue follows.

Batman and the Outsiders #1

OCT180467

(W) Bryan Hill (A) Dexter Soy (CA) Tyler Kirkham

When the quest for justice drives Batman into some morally ambiguous areas, he calls in the most moral man he knows: Jefferson Pierce, a.k.a. Black Lightning, and his team of operatives known as the Outsiders! Several years ago Batman personally put the Barrera family into hiding after they suffered through terrible experiments at the hands of an organization called the Ark. Now all but one of them has turned up dead…and Batman needs to locate Sofia Barrera before the wrong people get their hands on her-and her surprising power! But it wouldn’t be Batman without a hidden agenda, would it? And when Black Lightning, Katana, the Signal and Orphan find out what Batman is really up to, their every loyalty will be called into question!

In Shops: Dec 19, 2018

Final Orders Due: Dec 03, 2018

SRP: $3.99