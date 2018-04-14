Batman Super Fan Mukuta Mukuta Has Passed Away From Cancer

Mukuta Mukuta, the 11-year-old Batman fan afflicted with an incurable cancer, died Thursday, Atlanta’s 11Alive reports.

Batman star Ben Affleck heard of Mukuta’s plight and desire to meet his favorite superhero, resulting in the actor and humanitarian reaching out to Mukuta and his family via FaceTime.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mukuta, who lived in the Democratic Republic of Congo before relocating to a refugee camp in Zimbabwe, wished to reunite with his mother, a desire Hospice Atlanta worked to fulfill with a hand from the 11Alive help desk.

11Alive, in conjunction with the United Nations Refugee Agency and the offices of Georgia Senator Johnny Isakson, attempted to transport Mukuta’s mother to Atlanta with an offer of financial assistance from Affleck, who passionately volunteers in the Congo.

It was there Affleck launched non-profit advocacy group the Eastern Congo Initiative, an effort dedicated to helping bring peace and prosperity in the region.

It was also where Mukuta lived with his parents and 10 siblings before relocating to that Zimbabwean refugee camp, where Mukuta’s mother and four siblings had to remain — even after his father and seven of his brothers and sisters had successfully emigrated to Atlanta, Georgia.

Despite best efforts, Mukuta’s wish to see his mother in person once more went unfulfilled.

The mother and son were able to share a moment together via FaceTime before Mukuta lost his battle with cholangiocarcinoma, a rare form of cancer.

Affleck Speaks Out

“Mukuta was a strong and brave young man,” Affleck wrote on Twitter Friday. “Sending my heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Mukuta was a strong and brave young man. Sending my heartfelt condolences to his family. https://t.co/1iLK7agB64 — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) April 13, 2018

In past tweets, Affleck said the boy was “the real superhero here,” the actor and director adding he is a “super Mukuta fan.”

Well, I’m a super Mukuta fan! Thank you to the incredible doctors, nurses and caretakers at @VNHS for providing around the clock care. https://t.co/ej44Zpf8Yp — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) April 7, 2018

Remembering Mukuta

Twitter and Facebook joined Affleck, 11Alive and Hospice Atlanta in sending condolences to Mukuta and his family, with 11Alive‘s Facebook post announcing Mukuta’s death receiving nearly 900 comments since Thursday.

“Heartbreaking and sad,” writes Facebook user Neatsuniques Mo. “Prayers and condolences to the family, RIP young man free of the pain you suffered here on earth.”

“This is so heartbreaking, I’m so sorry for this young man’s parents and family members,” wrote Laurie McElwain on Facebook. “My prayers go out to them. Amen. RIP.”

“So sorry you were not able to be with each other face to face but technology made it as close as you could possibly be with each other before Mukuta Mukuta went to Heaven,” Libby Steele wrote on Facebook. “Mukuta Mukuta is free of cancer and is whole again. Prayers for his family.”

Slide 3

Ben Affleck not only called Mukuta, he also offered to pay the travel costs for his mother so they could be together. Superheroes do exist. #Batman4Mukuta @BenAffleck — Ben Snyderos (@realsnyderos) April 8, 2018

Slide 4

My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Now, Mukuta can be Batman in heaven!! It’s so lovely that you were able to chat with him before he left this world.❤️ — Lisa Z (@lnzante) April 13, 2018

Slide 5

Hes gone but never forgotten. He met his idol. Thanks to you ben. #Batffleck #Batman saved a Mukuta his deeams became real. pic.twitter.com/yIfHl0TtNE — DC ALL IN (@GreenArrowOTA) April 13, 2018

Slide 6

My understanding is that he was a wonderful and smart young man. And he care for his 5th grade teacher Mrs. Nicole Sykes very much. Thanks God for a kid like Mukuta Mukuta. And a teacher who cares. — G Leandrae Sykes (@gleandrae237) April 13, 2018

Slide 7

Mukuta, the 11-year-old cancer patient whose wish was to see his family reunited with #Batman’s help, passed away today. Rest in Peace. @BenAffleck #Batman4Mukuta pic.twitter.com/UoFaTrFbtB — Ben Snyderos (@realsnyderos) April 13, 2018

Slide 8

The knight has rested. My condolences to the family. May his bravery give strength to many other kids who are keeping the fight. R.I.P, Mukuta. pic.twitter.com/yv0gvDAIr8 — Tatiana Freitas (@trfreitaslivre) April 13, 2018

Slide 9

Everyone in this situation acted like a hero to Mukuta when it was needed most. The staff, nurses, Ben, and even those who shared the story. A hero can be anyone, even someone who does something as simple as call a boy to let him know that his life still mattered. — Steve (@onecoolsquirrel) April 13, 2018

11Alive encourages condolences to be posted to their Facebook page.