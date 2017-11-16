‘The Batman’ Director Matt Reeves Rumored to Have Someone in Mind If Ben Affleck Walks Away

Rumors that Ben Affleck will exit the DC Extended Universe as Batman have been rampant in recent months with and now, with Justice League just a few days away, a new rumor says a replacement for Affleck is already being considered.

On a recent episode of his YouTube show, John Campea revealed that he has heard from Hollywood insiders that The Batman director Matt Reeves already has a replacement in mind that he is prepared to call in for the role should Affleck depart.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m hesitant to say anything, but I talked to a Hollywood producer yesterday and they gave me the name of who Matt Reeves wants [to replace Affleck] as Batman,” Campea said. “And, I’ve got to be honest with you, that name caught me a little bit by surprise. I called somebody else later in the day, saying ‘hey, I heard this, is there any validity to this?’ And they said ‘well, Matt does want him.’ But, that doesn’t mean it’s going to happen. There’s been no movement or anything like that.”

While there has been no official word that Affleck is departing the Batman role, even Affleck himself has admitted that he’s already considering how to hang up his cowl. In a recent interview ahead of Justice League, Affleck said he was contemplating how it would end, noting that playing Batman is something he can’t do forever.

If Batman is recast for Reeves’ The Batman, though, it wouldn’t be the first time actors changed within the same cinematic universe. In 1995, Val Kilmer replaced Michael Keaton’s Batman in Batman Forever while George Clooney then replaced Kilmer in 1998 for Batman & Robin. However, despite the DCEU having the upcoming Flashpoint movie to use as a way to address a potential casting change, Campea didn’t think that any recast would even be acknowledged.

“I think it’s going to be a pure recast,” he said. “I don’t think they’re going to do anything terribly convoluted with Flashpoint.”

While it’s interesting to speculate who Reeves might have in mind to play Batman should Affleck, for now Affleck is Batman in the DCEU and fans will get to see him in action this week.

Justice League opens in theaters November 17th.