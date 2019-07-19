Batman Beyond Complete Series Blu-ray Box Set Pre-Orders Are Live

In July of last year, Warner Bros. released a limited edition Blu-ray box set entitled Batman: The Complete Animated Series and it was an absolute phenomenon. The set sold through its initial 30,000 run lightning fast, which prompted an upgrade to 70,000 copies – which they also sold through before the holiday season ended. Now they’re giving Batman Beyond a similar treatment for the series’ 20th anniversary with a 50,000 copy limited edition set, and a similar fate likely awaits it.

The remastered Batman Beyond: The Complete Animated Series limited edition box set is available to pre-order on Amazonfor $99 with shipping slated for October 15th (BONUS: A basic version of the Batman: The Complete Animated Series Blu-ray box set without the limited edition bits is on sale today, June 19th, for $43.99 – 51% off). Keep in mind that you won’t be charged for the Batman Beyond set until it ships and you’ll automatically get any discounts that occur between the time that you order and the release date. Given how popular this set is going to be, you’ll definitely want to lock down a copy as early as possible. Here’s what you’ll get…

Videos by ComicBook.com

Like the Batman: The Animated Series set before it, the Batman Beyond throws in everything – all 52 episodes on Blu-ray and digital, two discs of bonus content (including a remastered version of the feature-length film Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker, a Batman Beyond Funko Pop (with chrome paint!) and lenticular art cards. Special features include 15 featurettes and audio commentary from executive producer Bruce Timm on four episodes. A side-by-side comparison of the remaster and the original is available below along with a full breakdown of the special features.

Special Features:

Knight Immortal (All-New Featurette) – A visual and visceral celebration of the Dark Knight’s 80 years of crime fighting, narrated by storytellers of the past, present, and future.

“Tomorrow Knight: The Batman Reborn” (Featurette) – Storytellers explore the rise of Terry McGinnis as Batman and Bruce Wayne’s relationship with the young hero as he mentors a new Dark Knight for modern times.

Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker (Feature-Length Film) – The beloved hit animated film from 2000 is included in the box set – fully remastered for your enjoyment.

Audio Commentaries – Enlightening audio commentaries by filmmakers and voice actors for four key episodes: “Rebirth, Part 1”; “Shriek”; “Splicers”; and “The Eggbaby.”

Featurettes – A dozen inside looks at the genesis, production and effects of Batman Beyond.

Note that the remaster applies to all but 11 episodes that have been damaged over time and have been “Smart Rezzed” to improve their quality. These episodes include “Eyewitness,” “Final Cut,” “The Last Resort,” “Armory,” “Sneak Peek,” “The Eggbaby,” “Zeta,” “Plague,” “April Moon,” “Sentries of the Lost Cosmos” and “Speak No Evil. Warner Bros. describes this process as follows:

“The process provides for significant enhanced resolution and improvement of the original source material in converting from standard to high definition, though it does sacrifice horizontal lines for clearer image and color representation. While still a marked improvement over the original video, viewers will notice a slight difference between the Remastered and the Up-Rezzed final footage.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.