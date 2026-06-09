5 Biggest DC Super Teams Missing from the DCU, Ranked by How Much We Want To See Them

The DCU is still in its early days, meaning that many of the iconic characters and villains from DC Comics haven’t appeared yet. Creature Commandos, Superman, and Peacemaker season 2 are the only projects released as of the writing of this article that are fully canon to the DCU, while only elements of The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker season 1 are canon. So, with only a few projects under its belt, the DCU is missing many of DC’s most iconic super teams.

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Superman introduced the Justice Gang, which seems to be an early iteration of the Justice Society or League, while the Creature Commandos and the Suicide Squad have been introduced in previous projects. However, that’s it so far. Lanters will introduce the Green Lantern Corps, but outside of that, there are no other teams in the DCU that have appeared yet. While it’s impossible for the DCU to introduce all of the teams from the comics, it’s surprising that these five haven’t been introduced, especially because they’ve been set up by DCU projects already.

5) The Terrifics

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The Terrifics are a major team in DC Comics, but they aren’t a household name like some of the other entries on this list. In the comics, the Terrifics are a team made up of Mister Terrific, Plastic Man, Metamorpho, and Phantom Girl, with the team forming after they are accidentally cosmically bonded together.

Mister Terrific was a major character in Superman, and James Gunn most likely has plans for Terrific in the DCU’s future. So, it wouldn’t be surprising if the team were to form sometime soon. Terrific and Metamorpho are already in the DCU, meaning that we’re halfway there. To stay accurate to the comics, only Plastic Man and Phantom Girl are needed, but Gunn could add whoever he wants to the team.

4) Doom Patrol

Although not DC’s biggest team, the Doom Patrol gained immense notoriety with the release of the 2019 Doom Patrol TV show. The team is filled with outcasts with odd powers, making it perfect for a James Gunn project. The Doom Patrol show is set in its own continuity, meaning that it can be retconned into the DCU or rebooted if the franchise ever wants to involve the team.

3) The Legion of Doom

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While the DCU has a lot of superhero teams to introduce, it also eventually needs a supervillain team. DC Comics has multiple often interchangeable supervillain teams, such as the Injustice Society, the Injustice League, the League of Super-Villains, and the Legion of Doom. These teams often consist of DC’s most powerful and iconic villains, with it frequently being formed by Lex Luthor.

Luckily, Lex Luthor is already in the DCU, meaning that a supervillain team could eventually happen. The DCU’s Legion of Doom could easily be made up of any villains that already exist in the franchise, meaning that there aren’t characters that the team has to wait for. However, for a more traditional lineup, you could expect to see characters like Sinestro, Black Manta, Cheetah, Giganta, and more.

2) The Teen Titans

The Teen Titans is one of the most popular DC teams, not only because of their major role in the comics, but also because of their various TV shows. The animated series Teen Titans and Teen Titans GO! were both massive hits, introducing viewers to the most popular lineup of the team. Luckily, , with it being written by Ana Nogueira.

Most often, the Teen Titans is made up of Robin, Starfire, Raven, Cyborg, and Beast Boy, none of whom are currently in the DCU. A version of Robin will be introduced in The Brave and the Bold, although we don’t know which one yet. However, some or all of these heroes will probably make their debut in the Teen Titans movie.

1) The Justice League

Obviously, the DC team that needs to appear in the DCU the most is the Justice League. The Justice League is the most iconic and highest-profile team in DC Comics, with it being their equivalent of Marvel’s Avengers. A crossover movie centered on the Justice League is inevitable, and it’s only a matter of time until the name is mentioned in a future DCU project.

Despite the Justice League featuring DC’s highest-profile characters, very few members have been introduced in the DCU so far. Superman is the most obvious member, with him almost always being on the team’s roster. Hal Jordan and John Stewart’s Green Lantern will be introduced in Lanterns, adding two more members to the franchise. The Brave and the Bold will introduce Batman as well, but characters like the Flash, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Martian Manhunter, and more are still missing. The DCEU rushed the Justice League’s formation, so the DCU really needs to take its time with building the team.