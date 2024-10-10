Batman CASETiFY Collection Includes a Batmobile Case and Bat-Signal

1989 Bat-Signal Collectible AirPods Case

Warner Bros. celebrates Batman’s 85th anniversary this year and for the big eight-five, they’re going all out with the Batman collectibles and collaborations. The latest collab is with the popular phone-case company CASETiFY, a company that’s known for their incredibly strong armor (much like Batman himself). CASETiFY will take iconic images from Batman’s history and pair them with their iPhone, Samsung, and Google device cases.

Probably the coolest addition is the Bat-Signal Collectible AirPods Case, which resembles the iconic Bat-Signal used by the Gotham City officials to call on the Caped Crusader. Naturally, it lights up. You’ll also want to check out the Batmobile-shaped iPhone Case, which is super chunky and borderline insane. Both take their inspiration from designs featured in the 1989 Tim Burton film starring Michael Keaton.

1989 Batmobile Phone Case

Indeed, A few items in the collection double as stand-alone collectibles. Not only can they protect your devices, but they also make fantastic display items. Needless to say, the Batmobile case and the Bat-Signal AirPods case will likely be the first items to sell out.

According to the press release, “The collaboration encompasses compatible accessories for AirPods, AirPods Pro, Apple Watch bands, wireless chargers, grip stands, cardholder stands, power banks, charging stands, phone straps, MacBook and iPad. All products in the collection range from $35 to $225 USD.” You’ll be able to pick them up here at the CASETiFY website starting on October 15th / 16th at 12pm ET in Priority Access and on October 16th at 3am ET for the general public. You can sign up for the waitlist now.

Batman Gets Star on Walk of Fame

On September 26, 2024, Batman received his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The fictional character was the 2,790th character/person/actor to receive a star, and it was placed next to the stars of Batman’s original TV actor, Adam West, and his co-creator, Bob Kane. Jim Lee, DC’s president, publisher, and chief creative officer, and Anne DePies, DC’s senior vice president and general manager, attended the Batman Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Batman remains one of the most iconic superheroes ever invented, and his long running comic book and film presence will only continue to grow. Previously, Batman had been added to the Guinness World Record books for being the longest-running comic book in history, with his Detective Comics having launched in 1938.

Batman’s legacy is everlasting and the iconic Caped Crusader should be around for many, many years to come.