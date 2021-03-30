Batman/Catwoman Reveals Mister Freeze's Tragic Future

✖

A new issue of Batman/Catwoman has been released by DC Comics and Tom King's latest work on the two characters has delivered some more news about the future of Gotham City and some of its characters. Previous issues of the series revealed not only that Batman and Catwoman's daughter Helena Wayne had taken over as Batwoman, but also that Dick Grayson is now police Commissioner in Gotham City. Most importantly though the series, which jumps around between three different points in time, makes it clear that Batman himself has passed away in the future section of the story. Now we know that he's not the only one.

Full spoilers for Batman/Catwoman #4 below! Within the future side of this issue we mostly follow Helena as she makes her way through the underbelly of Gotham, trying to dig up dirt on the relationship between her mother and The Joker. That kind of information isn't easy to come by though and she goes to the sources that would know best, the villains of Gotham. She spends some time interrogating Penguin, who is still running his criminal enterprise; Tweedledee, Tweedledum, and The Ventriloquist, who are all in a retirement home; Mr. Zsasz and Clayface, who seem to still be imprisoned; and finally, Nora Fries.

That's right, Mr. Freeze's bride has been revived, but it would appear that his search for a cure has come at the expense of his own life. Nora is pictured in just one panel of the comic and stands next to her husband, now encased in the same iced-holding cell that once housed her.

It's unclear from this lone image how Victor died, but it's clear that at some point he was able to save his wife and then have at least some time with her before he himself passed, or perhaps was frozen for a potential thaw one day. Considering the larger plot of Tom King and Clay Mann's series it seems unlikely well see more of the Freeze family but this panel alone is a nice addition to the DC mythos.

You can find the full solicitation for the next issue of Batman/Catwoman below!

BATMAN/CATWOMAN #5

written by TOM KING

art and cover by CLAY MANN

variant cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

variant cover by TRAVIS CHAREST

ON SALE 4/20/21

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | 5 OF 12 | FC

CARD STOCK COVERS

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

Batman's two loves collide, and the smash-up could be dangerous not just for the Caped Crusader, but for The Joker as well. In order to prove her mission is righteous, Phantasm takes Catwoman out on a hit against one of the men responsible for the disappearance of her son. Unfortunately for Selina Kyle, this isn't the first time she's gone behind Batman's back to try to do the right thing, so she's far too aware of how bad a turn this whole affair could take. Also, in the future, it's Harley Quinn, ready to avenge Mistah J!