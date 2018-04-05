Batman And Catwoman Wedding Cover Revealed

Wedding bells are in the air for Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle, and now we have our first look at the celebratory cover.

That would be the cover to Batman #50, which culminates in the wedding of Batman and Catwoman…at least we hope. The cover was created by Batman artist Mikel Janin and features Batman holding and kissing Catwoman underneath a portico. Catwoman’s dress is quite stunning, though Batman opts for full costume here.

Gotta love that both wear their cowls for the ceremony, as it just wouldn’t be authentic without them. You can check out the new cover in the image below.

“Stop the #Batcat Presses, we have a wedding cover. Batman 50 by Mikel Janín — with Batman and Catwoman Fans, Batman and Selina Kyle – Catwoman.”

Batman proposed in issue #24, also written by King, and he’ll get a chance to finish this storyline and see their engagement through when the wedding takes place in issue #50. It wouldn’t be a Batman wedding though without some proper chaos involved, and the Joker should fill that need quite nicely. You didn’t expect Batman’s greatest adversary to not having something to say about the upcoming nuptials, did you? You can get a taste of what’s to come in Batman #50 below.

“In a Batman story by Tom King and artist Clay Mann, The Joker gets word about the wedding between the Bat and the Cat, and he’s not happy. With the wedding story arc reaching its climax in Batman #50 on sale July 4, The Joker will be that one wedding guest most likely to speak now and not hold his peace at all.”

There will also be five Batman: Prelude To The Wedding One-Shots, which will feature a variety of members of the Batman family.

Batman #44 is written by Tom King and drawn by Mikel Janin and Joelle Jones and features a cover by Olivier Coipel. The official description is included below.

“SOMETHING BLUE”! Follow Batman and Catwoman on two separate but parallel paths as their wedding planning kicks into high gear. Selina picks out her dress, and Bruce starts to make arrangements for their new life together—but this being Gotham City, and they being Batman and Catwoman, you can bet that nothing will go as expected!”

Batman #44 is in comic stores now, while Batman #50 lands in comic shops this July.