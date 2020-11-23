Batman: Earth One Vol. 3 Announced by DC Comics

✖

Geoff Johns and Gary Frank crafted quite a tale (and broke the Internet) earlier this year with the release of the Batman: Three Jokers Black Label miniseries. On Monday, DC announced the duo's next project -- and it sounds like it will be a return to a familiar world. Johns and Frank are set to team up on a third volume of Batman: Earth One, the first installment in their run in five years. Batman: Earth One Vol. 3, which is set to be released in June of next year, will further expand the mythos of the standalone DC universe, with the help of a creative team that also includes Jon Sibal and Brad Anderson. You can check out a first look at the cover below.

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

Batman: Earth One Vol. 3 will see a mysteriously well-armed gang of thieves thrusts Gotham City into a state of fear. The criminals are highly organized and locked and loaded with the latest in military-grade weapons: flame-throwers, grenade-launchers, and even tanks. And this gang claims it is funded by none other than former district attorney Harvey Dent. But Harvey Dent is dead…isn’t he?

Balancing his two lives, Bruce Wayne must find the truth with the help of his growing network of agents, including Alfred, Jim Gordon, Waylon "Killer Croc" Jones, and the savvy new Catwoman. However, Bruce finds himself distracted by the seemingly impossible return of another figure believed dead—his grandfather, Adrian Arkham. He must also comfort his longtime friend, Gotham City Mayor Jessica Dent, who is scarred both physically and mentally from her experience with the Riddler which resulted in the gruesome death of her brother. But Harvey seems to be back, plotting revenge on a city he proclaims to be guilty. And when Batman discovers the truth to these many mysteries, his entire world starts to unravel…

This new volume of Batman: Earth One is just the latest installment in the Earth One set of continuity, in addition to Superman: Earth One, Teen Titans: Earth One, and Wonder Woman: Earth One, the latter of which will be getting a third volume in 2021 as well. There's also Green Lantern: Earth One, which published its second volume this past August.

Are you excited for Batman: Earth One Vol. 3? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Batman: Earth One Vol. 3 is set to be published by DC on June 8, 2021.