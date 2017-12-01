Batman Gets A Musical Sound Of Silence Parody

On the heels of their recent “Here Comes My Arrow” video for Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2, the fine folks at How It Should Have Ended have put together a parody video that links up Batman with “The Sound of Silence.”

Why? Well, it isn’t as though there haven’t been plenty of Ben Affleck/”Sound of Silence” memes. Of course, Batman can’t play a thing like that straight and so instead we get “The Sound of Violence: A Musical Parody.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Sad Affleck meme spurred sales of the Simon & Garfunkel’s classic “Sound of Silence.” The meme stemmed from a spot on the Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice press tour, where Affleck stared off into space after being asked about the negative reviews the movie was getting. The thoughtful yet somewhat sorrowful expression on his face is priceless, but it wouldn’t have as great of an effect if it weren’t for Sound of Silence being played over it. The song entered the Billboard charts at No.6 after the meme took hold.

Justice League is in theaters now.