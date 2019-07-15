Batman: Hush Clip Reveals Batman Vs. Bane

DC Animation has revealed a new clip from the upcoming Batman: Hush animated movie. The clip shows Batman (Jason O’Mara) battling Bane (Adam Gifford). Take a look above.

Announced during last year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Batman: Hush is an adaptation of Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee’s popular storyline from 2002. The story sees Batman running the villains gauntlet, facing Bane, Poison Ivy, the Joker, and the bandage-faced mystery villain Hush.

O’Mara returns as the voice of Batman in DC’s animated movie universe. The film also features the voices of Jennifer Morrison as as Catwoman, Jerry O’Connell as Superman, Rebecca Romijn as Lois Lane, Rainn Wilson as Lex Luthor, Vanessa Williams as Amanda Waller, Jason Spisak as Joker, Peyton R. List as Batgirl, Peyton List as Poison Ivy, Geoffrey Arend as the Riddler, Sean Maher as Nightwing, Maury Sterling as Thomas Elliot, Bruce Thomas as Jim Gordon, Adam Gifford as Bane, Sachie Alessio as Lady Shiva, Stuart Allan as Damian Wayne, James Garrett as Alfred, Hynden Walch as Harley Quinn, and Chris Cox as Scarecrow.

“Batman: Hush has long been on the fans’ priority list of essential Batman stories, and we have worked closely with Warner Bros. Animation and DC to put together a combination of excellent filmmakers and superb actors to bring this intense, engaging tale to animated life,” said Mary Ellen Thomas, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Vice President, Family & Animation Marketing when details about the film were revealed.

In addition to the film itself, the home media release of Batman: Hush will include:

“DC Showcase: Sgt. Rock” (Animated Short) – From executive producer and director Bruce Timm comes the first new DC Showcase animated short since 2011’s “Catwoman,” bringing DC Comics’ gritty World War II hero to animated life in an all-new adventure.

“Batman: Love in Time of War” (Featurette)– Dangerous. Seductive. Villain. Hero. This is the story of Selina Kyle and the relationship she has forged with the world’s greatest detective.

Audio Commentary – Executive Producer James Tucker, Director Justin Copeland and screenwriter Ernie Altbacker share their thoughts and insights on “Batman: Hush.”

A Sneak Peek at the next DC Universe Movie, “Wonder Woman: Bloodlines” – An advanced look at the next animated film in the popular DC Universe Movies collection.

From the DC Vault –”The Batman/Superman Hour: The Underworld Underground Caper”

From the DC Vault – “The Batman/Superman Hour: Partners in Peril”

Are you excited about Batman: Hush? Let us know in the comments. Batman: Hush releases on Digital HD on July 20th, and on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack and the DC Universe streaming service on August 6th. Pre-orders are live now for the 4K version and the standard Blu-ray.

