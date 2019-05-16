Batman: Hush Release Date And Details Officially Announced

Soon fans will get a chance to see one of the most popular Batman stores come to animated life in DC’s Batman: Hush, and now we have all the official details right from DC Entertainment. We already got our first look at Batman: Hush in the film’s debut trailer, but now we know when the film will hit digital services and retail, and thankfully both dates are right around the corner. Fans will be able to check out Batman: Hush on digital services July 20th, but if they prefer physical copies they can pick it up starting on August 13th, and it both versions will be packed with special extras.

“Batman: Hush has long been on the fans’ priority list of essential Batman stories, and we have worked closely with Warner Bros. Animation and DC to put together a combination of excellent filmmakers and superb actors to bring this intense, engaging tale to animated life,” said Mary Ellen Thomas, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Vice President, Family & Animation Marketing.

Batman: Hush features a top-notch voice cast that includes Jason O’Mara and Jennifer Morrison as the voices of Batman and Catwoman, as well as Jerry O’Connell as Superman, Rebecca Romijn as Lois Lane, Rainn Wilson as Lex Luthor, Vanessa Williams as Amanda Waller, Jason Spisak as Joker, Peyton List as Batgirl, Peyton List as Poison Ivy, Geoffrey Arend as the Riddler, Sean Maher as Nightwing, Maury Sterling as Thomas Elliot, Bruce Thomas as Jim Gordon, Adam Gifford as Bane, Sachie Alessio as Lady Shiva, Stuart Allan as Damian Wayne, James Garrett as Alfred, Hynden Walch as Harley Quinn, Chris Cox as Scarecrow, and Tara Strong as Reporter.

Batman: Hush will be available on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack ($39.99 SRP) and Blu-ray Combo Pack ($24.98 SRP) as well as on Digital ($19.99 HD). You can check out the special features included below.

Batman: Hush Enhanced Content

4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack and Digital

DC Showcase: Sgt. Rock (Animated Short) – From executive producer and director Bruce Timm comes the first new DC Showcase animated short since 2011’s Catwoman, bringing DC Comics’ gritty World War II hero to animated life in an all-new adventure.

Batman: Love in Time of War (Featurette)– Dangerous. Seductive. Villain. Hero. This is the story of Selina Kyle and the relationship she has forged with the world’s greatest detective.

Audio Commentary – Executive Producer James Tucker, Director Justin Copeland and screenwriter Ernie Altbacker share their thoughts and insights on Batman: Hush.

A Sneak Peek at the next DC Universe Movie, Wonder Woman: Bloodlines – An advanced look at the next animated film in the popular DC Universe Movies collection.

From the DC Vault –The Batman/Superman Hour: “The Underworld Underground Caper”

From the DC Vault – The Batman/Superman Hour: “Partners in Peril”

Batman: Hush will be available from digital retailers starting on July 20th, and will be available on August 13th in 4K Ultra HD Comb Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, and DC Universe.

