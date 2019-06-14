Batman: Hush Release Date Moved Up For Blu-ray, DVD, and DC Universe

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has moved up the physical release date for Batman: Hush, the next of the DC Universe animated movies. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC, the feature-length animated film will arrive one week earlier than originally announced, now coming to 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack and the DC Universe streaming service on August 6, 2019. The film retains its Digital release date of July 20, 2019. Batman: Hush is available to pre-order on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack ($27.99 – 30% off) and Blu-ray Combo Pack ($23.74 – 5% off) as well as on Digital ($19.99 HD). The 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack features an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc in 4K with HDR and a Blu-ray disc featuring the film; the Blu-ray Combo Pack features the film in hi-definition. The 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Combo Pack include a digital version of the film.

An adaptation of the seminal DC classic tale, Batman: Hush centers on a shadowy new villain known only as Hush, who uses Gotham’s Rogues Gallery to destroy Batman’s crime-fighting career, as well as Bruce Wayne’s personal life – which has already been complicated by a relationship with Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman.

Jason O’Mara returns to voice Batman once again in Hush. He’s joined by an all-star roster of returning DC talent, including Jennifer Morrison as Selina Kyle, Jerry O’Connell as Superman, Rebecca Romijn as Lois Lane, Rainn Wilson as Lex Luthor, Sean Maher as Nightwing, Bruce Thomas as Jim Gordon, Stuart Allen as Damian Wayne, and James Garrett as Alfred.

There will also be several new voices joining the DC Universe for Batman: Hush. Maury Sterling voices the key role of Thomas Elliot, and he’s joined by Geoffrey Arend as Riddler, Vanessa Williams as Amanda Waller, Jason Spisak as Joker, Adam Gifford as Bane, Dachie Alessio as Lady Shiva, Peyton List as both Batgirl and Poison Ivy, and Tara Strong as the Reporter.

The original Hush comic arc ran from 2002-2003 and remains one of the best glances into the detective mind of Bruce Wayne. He’s being consistently attacked by a new foe who goes by the name Hush, and the adventure brings in all of the major Batman villains at one point or another.

Bonus features on Batman: Hush include the all-new DC Showcase animated short, Sgt. Rock; a fascinating featurette focused on Selina Kyle/Catwoman entitled Batman: Love in Time of War; an Audio Commentary featuring executive producer James Tucker, director Justin Copeland and screenwriter Ernie Altbacker; a sneak peek at the next DC Universe Movie, Wonder Woman: Bloodlines; and two episodes from The Batman/Superman Hour.

