Reports of Clown Flashmob at Jaguars Home Game Prompts Batman Fan to Wear Cape & Cowl

Jacksonville Jaguars fans are planning for a “Clown-Out” during their season finale on Sunday and one Batman fan wants to be there. Another dismal NFL season has the Florida fanbase looking for answers. However, on Twitter, Sir Yacht said that he would dress up as the Dark Knight if he got 5,000 likes on a tweet about the stunt. At the time of writing, he’s just about 300 shy of that mark. So, it will likely end up happening if he follows through. That comes as a little solace for the Jacksonville fans who have had to sit through yet another tumultuous season. Just a few weeks ago, first-year coach Urban Meyer was relieved of his duties after a scandal-plagued tenure as the leader of the team. Then the Jags fans had to contend with their ownership telling them that they’re sticking with their general manager. So, the people in the seats every week decided to ban together and become clowns to match what they were seeing each week. The players aren’t exactly thrilled about it but they get it.

Jaguars starting QB and #1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence told Action News Jacksonville that he could only control the things in front of him.

If this gets 5,000 likes I'll go to the Jaguars game dressed as Batman https://t.co/V1VU26s0Fw — Sir Yacht (@SirYacht_) January 5, 2022

“I haven’t been around the NFL long so I really still don’t even know how everything completely works, but I’m just trusting who is in leadership positions,” Lawrence explained. “At the end of the day, my job is to be a quarterback and to lead this team, and I can only do so much, and that’s what I’m going to do.

He continued, “Other than that, I’m just going to put my head down, go to work, and I have faith that we are going to come out in a way better spot next year than we are right now. I 100% believe that, and I’m just looking forward to doing that because a lot of these guys deserve it.”

Interim head coach Darrell Bevell also addressed the Florida Times-Union about this strange weekend ahead of the team.

‘I mean I don’t know what they’re talking about very much, but I do understand the frustration they have,” Bevell began. ”You know, I mean, there’s a level of frustration here within the building. The players are frustrated, we’re (coaches) frustrated with what’s going on. We want it to be better as well.”

”I wouldn’t do that, but you know, fans feel how they feel. We wanted to win a lot more games, so I get the frustration. Obviously we haven’t had much success this season,” Lawrence told the Florida Times-Union. ”So that’s frustrating for us as well. But it’s the Jags and they’ve been a fan since the Jags started, so you see that passion and we want to do everything we can to go win for the city and for these fans.”

