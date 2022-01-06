Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Takes Hilarious Shot at Batman

Whether it’s Dollar Bill’s deadly mistake in Watchmen, or just Booster Gold’s embarrassing wardrobe malfunction, there is a precedent in superhero stories for capes to prove a safety hazard. Hell, even Superman himself has been swung around by it before. So it’s no wonder that Simu Liu, a man who has himself played a superhero in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, sees he danger inherent in Batman driving around Gotham with a cape and a motorcycle. That’s the observation that he made on Twitter this morning, setting off a series of expectedly hilarious replies from fans.

He didn’t make explicit that he was talking about Batman, or any one character at all, but numerous production stills from Matt Reeves’ upcoming film The Batman have depicted the Dark Knight on a motorcycle. Of course, that’s also a common piece of the Batgirl mythos, and she has a movie coming, too.

In The Batman, two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) — amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens.

Starring alongside Pattinson (Tenet, The Lighthouse) as Gotham’s famous and infamous cast of characters are Zoë Kravitz (Big Little Lies, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) as Selina Kyle; Paul Dano (Love & Mercy, 12 Years a Slave) as Edward Nashton; Jeffrey Wright (No Time to Die, Westworld) as the GCPD’s James Gordon; John Turturro (the Transformers films, The Plot Against America) as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard (The Magnificent Seven, Interrogation) as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson (Farewell Amor) as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis (the Planet of the Apes films, Black Panther) as Alfred; and Colin Farrell (The Gentlemen, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) as Oswald Cobblepot.

The Batman will be in theaters on March 4, 2022.