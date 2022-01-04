The Batman Reveals New “Duet” Trailer

The Batman has revealed a new trailer (or teaser) called “Duet,” which you can watch below! The new 30-second spot for The Batman focuses (once again) on Robert Pattinson’s Batman and Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman, and their electric chemistry in this Batman reboot film. In many ways, this “Duet” spot is a shortened version of The Batman‘s recent “Bat and Cat” trailer release – albeit with some select new footage added. That footage showcases more of the thrilling (and bullet-riddled) action that The Batman director Matte Reeves has for fans – as well as the lavishly dark Noir imagery by cinematographer Greig Fraser (Rogue One, Dune).

Watch The Batman‘s newest trailer “Duets” below:

The Bat and the Cat are one helluva duet. See them only in theaters March 4. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/QcfrtwglLv — The Batman (@TheBatman) January 4, 2022

The cast of The Batman (Pattinson, Kravitz, and Ridler actor Paul Dano and Penguin actor Colin Farrell) recently opened up about what they are bringing to these new versions of the iconic DC Comics characters:

“I was surprised by it and frankly thought it was better than it had any right to be,” Dano said of The Batman’s story. “As well as making contact with the universe, the archetype, the world, the fans, Matt’s delivering something that comes from a real place of gut and heart and psychology.”

“There is a fracture at the core of Oz[wald Cobblepot], which fuels his desire and ambition to rise within this criminal cabal,” Ferrell said. ” Where that rise goes… I would love to get to explore that in the second film, if that was ever to happen.” (Farrell will reprise the role in The Batman’s HBO Max spinoff series.)

“I really wanted to dive into who she is as a human being,” Kravitz said of Selina Kyle/Catwoman. “There’s a great moment where you see she has all these tons of cats, and I really wanted to dive into the psychology of that. Why does she have all these cats? And when you see the film, you’ll see it’s completely connected to who she is as a human being. Oftentimes, when an actor wants a part, we tend to just nod and smile and say yes to everything. But I tried to do something a little different, for me anyway, which was to treat it as though I already had the part and give notes, so Matt could really get a sense of what it’s like to work with me.”

The Batman hits theaters on March 4th.