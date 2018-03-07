Batman Artist Shows Off Alternate Catwoman Wedding Dress Designs

Catwoman and Batman‘s big day is right around the corner, and here are some of the dresses that didn’t make the cut.

The wedding of Bruce and Selina will take place in Batman #44, and artist Joelle Jones outdid herself in designing Selina’s dress. The artist also revealed a few designs that got cut along the way, and while they’re all stylish, we think the right dress won.

“Artist @Joelle_Jones went through several designs while creating Catwoman‘s wedding dress. Don’t miss the final version in BATMAN #44, available 4/4.”

While Selina’s final dress is jaw-dropping, that second dress (second from the left) is a stunner too, and we’re kind of hoping that ends up being shown off at the reception. If you’ve ever seen Say Yes To The Dress, you know having a few dresses is quite popular these days.

You can check out the concept designs in the image above.

Batman and Catwoman’s relationship has been a focal point of the series since Batman popped the question, and now fans will finally see these heroes tie the knot. Of course, this is the world of superheroes, so you can’t expect it to necessarily go smoothly.

That might end up being the central point in the DC Nation one-shot featuring the Joker, which will also be written by Tom King and drawn by Clay Mann. That story will show what happens when the Joker learns about the Dark Knight’s upcoming wedding, and you never know what to expect when the Joker’s involved.

Batman #44 is written by Tom King with art by Mikel Janin and Joelle Jones and covers by Janin, Jones, and Olivier Coipel. The official description is included below.

“SOMETHING BLUE”! Follow Batman and Catwoman on two separate but parallel paths as their wedding planning kicks into high gear. Selina picks out her dress, and Bruce starts to make arrangements for their new life together—but this being Gotham City, and they being Batman and Catwoman, you can bet that nothing will go as expected!

Batman #44 lands in comic stores on April 4.