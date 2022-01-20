Highway Patrol Mistakenly Sent Out Batman And Joker-Themed Alert Message

Some Missouri residents were very confused when they got an alert about Batman and The Joker recently. On the 18th, The Highway Patrol for the state sent out a push notification that concerned a purple and green 1978 Dodge 3700 GT. Tim Burton fans will recognize that as the car that The Joker drove in the 1989 movie. Also curious was the mention of Gotham City in the alert. Twitter users began to Google and see if there really was a city with the same name as the DC Comics location. When nothing lined up, most people assumed that it was a false alarm and had a quick laugh. Well, the Missouri Highway Patrol actually put out a statement to clarify what went wrong. It would seem as though it was a test of the alert system and someone checked the wrong box in the software. Check out their explanation right here.

“Today, a routine test of Missouri’s Blue Alert system was inadvertently sent to wireless devices statewide. The Patrol regularly tests the Blue Alert system to ensure it works properly when needed,” their release reads. “During the test, an option was incorrectly selected, allowing the message to be disseminated to the public. There is no Emergency Alert at this time. The Patrol appreciates the public’s understanding and support of the Emergency Alert program.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This was meant to be a test message, THERE WAS NO ALERT. pic.twitter.com/VZMfEHI28c — MSHP General HQ (@MSHPTrooperGHQ) January 18, 2022

Fans wanting more of Michael Keaton’s version of The Dark Knight are getting just that with The Flash later this year. The actor talked to Good Day Chicago’s Jake Hamilton about getting back into he cowl. He said that the experience was “shockingly normal.”

“It was shockingly normal. It was weird,” Keaton said when describing getting back in the saddle. “Like I went ‘Oh, oh yeah, that’s right.’ But also, then you start to play the scenes and a lot of memories, a lot of interesting sense memories (start to come back).” Keaton wouldn’t confirm if he’s said the iconic line “I’m Batman” yet while filming (a wise wager would be to bet on him saying it at some point though) and also said he’s yet to talk to Tim Burton about what he’s doing. “No, but just because we haven’t because we’ve got other stuff to talk about.”

Here’s the synopsis for the iconic film:

“Having witnessed his parents’ brutal murder as a child, millionaire philanthropist Bruce Wayne (Michael Keaton) fights crime in Gotham City disguised as Batman, a costumed hero who strikes fear into the hearts of villains. But when a deformed madman who calls himself “The Joker” (Jack Nicholson) seizes control of Gotham’s criminal underworld, Batman must face his most ruthless nemesis ever while protecting both his identity and his love interest, reporter Vicki Vale (Kim Basinger).”

Did you see this alert on social media? Let us know in the comments below!