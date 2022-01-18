Michael Keaton Praises The Flash Director for Helping in His Batman Return

Michael Keaton has probably talked more about Batman in the past few years than at any other point since he walked away from the franchise. Even earlier this month Keaton finally opened up about why he decided to not appear in the third Batman movie from Warner Bros., but disagreeing with a director back then didn’t totally dampen his thoughts on the character as a whole since we know he’ll be reprising his role for two more movies, The Flash and Batgirl. Speaking in a new interview, Keaton actually had the opposite reaction to the director of The Flash that he did when development on Batman Forever was taking place, calling the IT filmmaker “fantastic.”

“When it came around again first of all I was getting curious about it. I thought, ‘Boy, what would that be like?’ And then, coincidentally, there were murmurs, and I got a call from Warner Bros. They wanted to talk to me about something and there was hints of Batman,” Keaton said on The Jess Cagle Show. “It has to be good. There’s no reason to do it if it’s not good. It’s not gonna really change anything. And I just jumped in and had fun. And why would you not? You know, I mean, director Andy Muschietti is fantastic, and he’s really creative. I don’t know. It’s fun.”

Keaton’s Dark Knight won’t be the only version of Batman appearing in The Flash either with Ben Affleck once again reprising his version of the character as well. The actor was previously thought to have hung up the cape for good but reprised his part for an extra sequence of Zack Snyder’s Justice League and will appear once again in this film.

Considering the influence of the Flashpoint storyline on the movie, a comic book plot that saw The Flash go back in time and radically alter the present time after some changes, it’s understandable why there would be two Batmen in the movie. Warner Bros. hasn’t confirmed just yet how the two different Dark Knights will work in the movie, but considering Keaton is already confirmed to appear again in Batgirl it’s possible that universes will merge or change to the point that his version of Batman will share a universe with Ezra Miller’s The Flash and Leslie Grace’s Batgirl.