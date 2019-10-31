Does Batman’s Academy Awards History Ensure an Oscar for Joker?

Prior to 2019, the last three times the character of The Joker has appeared in a significant role in a major theatrical feature, that movie has earned at least one Academy Award. In 1989, Batman earned the Academy Award for Best Art Direction, while 2008’s The Dark Knight nabbed a Best Supporting Actor award for Heath Ledger (who played The Joker). Even the critically-reviled Suicide Squad managed to get an Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, making it a kind of strange tradition that, apparently, the best way to get an Academy Award for your superhero film (a notoriously difficult task) is to include The Joker in it.

Fans are hoping, and speculating, that this long history might help to ensure a victory for Joaquin Phoenix, whose portrayal of Arthur Fleck in the box office juggernaut Joker has earned widespread praise. Earlier today, Warner Bros. unveiled the start of its awards-season blitz in support of Phoenix, filmmaker Todd Phillips, and the movie itself.

Certainly it seems like the combination of the great buzz the movie has had since debuting at Venice earlier this year and a long history of wins for the Bat-family has emboldened the studio. As expected, WB is pushing Joaquin Phoenix for a Best Actor nomination. They’re also pushing Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, and Frances Conroy for Best Supporting Actor/Actress nominations, and the entire cast for Best Ensemble. WB is also looking for a Best Picture nomination, a Best Adapted Screenplay nomination, and a Best Director nod for Todd Phillips. Other categories include Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, and Best Visual Effects, Best Sound Editing, and Best Sound Mixing.

Joker is a grounded, R-rated origin story for Batman’s archnemesis, the Joker. Phoenix plays Arthur Fleck, who descends into madness and emerges as the clown-faced killer known as the Joker. The film also stars Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Bill Camp, Shea Whigham, and Marc Maron.

The film proved polarizing with critics. ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis calls the film a masterpiece is his 5-star review, writing, “Whether or not Joker is a social commentary on issues such as poverty or mental illness, a new and mysterious take on the best known DC Comics villain, or just another unforgettable piece of cinema which producer Martin Scorsese is attached to, you’ll need to see to believe it and, even then, you still might not believe it.”

