‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Rumored to Have Been Considered for Batman Role

According to rumor, one Game of Thrones star was being considered for a trip from Westeros all the way to Gotham City.

According to a report from Revenge of the Fans, Warner Bros. was at one point eyeing Game of Thrones star Kit Harington to place Bruce Wayne. Harington plays Jon Snow on the HBO fantasy drama.

According to the report, Warner Bros. was interested in Harington for the role should current Batman star Ben Affleck officially exit. The studio had some digital mockups made to see what Harington would like in Batman’s cowl. Whether this was the start or the end of the idea is unknown. It is possible that Harington isn’t even aware that he was being considered.

As noted in the report, Harington stands at 5’8.” That puts him at the same general height and build range as Jake Gyllenhaal and Jack Huston, both of whom were previously rumored to replace Affleck. At 31, Harington is also closer to the age Warner Bros. is reportedly hoping to cast.

Fans of Game of Thrones will also know that playing Jon Snow has taught Harington to brood, a vital skill for any modern Batman actor.

If Harington is headed for the DC Extended Universe, nobody could tell by looking at him. Game of Thrones wrapped filming its final season, yet Harington still looks like Jon Snow. He explained recently that it is a precaution in case he’s called back for reshoots.

“We just finished filming. You can’t tell because I look exactly the same,” Harington said. “They own me; they’ve just kept me like this.”

The last anyone heard about the next Batman movie, director Matt Reeves was still working on the script. Reeves started tweeting things related to Batman in the last few days, perhaps hinting that something more solid is on the way.

Affleck’s involvement in the project is even less certain. He was once slated to write, direct, and star in the film. He’s since stepped down as director and the film is undergoing a rewrite. As to whether he’ll star, insurance costs alone may keep him away after a trip to rehab.

Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Aquaman on Dec. 21st, Wonder Woman 1984 on Nov. 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.