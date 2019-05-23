Batman: Last Knight on Earth Trailer Released

DC Comics has released the first trailer for Batman: Last Knight on Earth, the upcoming new miniseries by famed Batman team Scott Snyder and and Greg Capullo. You can watch that trailer above.

So far, Batman: Last Knight on Earth has all the makings of a modern classic story arc about the Dark Knight. On the surface, it is ostensibly Batman’s version of “Flashpoint,” but Snyder and Capullo clearly borrow some aesthetic inspiration from Frank Miller’s ’80s era stories like The Dark Knight Returns. Overall, this trailer’s preview of the pages gives an overall impression of something new yet familiar – with the signature look of Capullo, which fans have now come to love since this creative team sprang up to the level of all-time greats with the “Court of Owls” arc in 2011.

As for what this trailer shows us: Batman will be waking up in a post-apocalyptic world where, apparently, the members of the Justice League have become demented versions of themselves. Imagery like Green Lantern projections of savage babies trying to crush Batman, a fleet of Superman clones patrolling the sky while one haggard and bearded “Prime Superman” carries an injured Batman, Wonder Woman with a bald and mohawked haircut, looking bloody and war-like, and a ridiculous multi-gun tank thing, which may be our newest Batmobile. Most intriguing of all: Batman walks this wasteland accompanied only by the severed head of the Joker, who is either being kept alive, Futurama style, or potentially a figment of Batman’s slowly slipping hold on sanity.

Batman: Last Knight on Earth #1 will be available on May 29th. It will be a bi-monthly, three-issue miniseries, published under DC’s Black Label Imprint. You can check out the synopsis for this highly anticipated series below:

“Bruce Wayne wakes up in Arkham Asylum. Young. Sane.

And…he was never Batman.

So begins this sprawling tale of the Dark Knight as he embarks on a quest through a devastated DC landscape featuring a massive cast of familiar faces from the DC Universe. As he tries to piece together the mystery of his past, he must unravel the cause of this terrible future and track down the unspeakable force that destroyed the world as he knew it…

From the powerhouse creative team of writer Scott Snyder and artist Greg Capullo, the team that reinvented Batman from the emotional depths of ‘Court of Owls’ to the bombastic power of DARK NIGHTS: METAL, DC Black Label is proud to present the bimonthly, three-issue miniseries BATMAN: LAST KNIGHT ON EARTH, published at DC’s standard comic trim size.

This could be the last Batman story ever told…”