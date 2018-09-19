Nest Doorbell Locking the Door on Batman Goes Viral

Batman may be one of the most iconic and recognizable superheroes in the world but tell that to the Nest Hello doorbell.

Earlier this week a man named B.J. May posted to Twitter that his Nest doorbell, which automatically locks the front door when it sees a face it does not recognize, didn’t recognize him and locked. A quick look at the app explained why. Check it out below.

My @nest doorbell automatically locks the front door when it sees a face it doesn’t recognize. Today it didn’t recognize me, so I went into the app to investigate and… pic.twitter.com/qcgE4Ii1pn — B.J. May (@bjmay) September 17, 2018

As you can see, May was wearing a pretty great Batman shirt and it’s the shirt that Nest captured instead of Mays and quickly locked the door.

May went on to explain in follow up tweets that he wasn’t locked out for long. He used his personal pin to let himself back in and he also clarified that the locking scenario is very specific. The system locks when it doesn’t recognize the person approaching but does not unlock when it sees a familiar face. He also noted that he didn’t mark Batman as a safe or recognized individual, either, to protect against would-be criminals simply donning a Batman t-shirt to gain access to the house.

The idea that the Nest Hello could be set up to lock when a stranger approaches, however, seems like a very Batman-like thing to do. The World’s Greatest Detective has been known over his long history for having some pretty cool gadgets and technology to aid him in his efforts. And it turns out that despite the device not recognizing Batman, May might actually be a little Batman-like himself. Someone wanted to know how he managed to get the device to lock on unfamiliar faces as it doesn’t appear to be a standard feature. May figured out exactly how — it was something he set up, creating an uncommon security measure for the device.

As for how effective the Hello Nest would be at keeping Batman out? May even admitted that’s not very likely.

“Though, several [people] have pointed out that it’s probably useless to try to keep Batman out,” he wrote.

