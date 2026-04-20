10 DC Heroes Who Don’t Like Batman

Batman is DC Comics‘ greatest vigilante, working to secure the most dangerous city on the planet. Along with Superman and Wonder Woman, he’s considered one of the leaders of the superhero community and a guiding light of the Justice League. He’s one of the most important heroes in the entire multiverse; while he doesn’t have superpowers, he’s one of the greatest minds on the planet, his tactical wherewithal and resources allowing him to punch at a much higher weight class. He’s come in clutch when it comes to saving all of creation, and most heroes are pretty happy to see him in battle.

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However, that doesn’t mean that they like him. The Caped Cursader is one of the most difficult heroes to deal with, and this has made many actively dislike the Dark Knight. These ten DC heroes don’t like Batman, each of them holding something against him.

10) Catwoman

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So, I know what you’re thinking – Catwoman is one of Batman’s greatest love interests, so she definitely likes him. However, this isn’t exactly the case. Selina Kyle and Batman have been battling for decades, even though their attraction was obvious. When it comes right down to it, Selina doesn’t like Batman. Instead, she loves him, which is a different thing and is much more complex. As much as she loves him, she also doesn’t feel the need to always listen to him or live her life in the way that he wants. They clash pretty often philosophically, which is what always leads to their relationship deteriorating.

9) Supergirl

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Supergirl and Batman have a unique relationship. On the one hand, he respects her as a Kryptonian hero, but he doesn’t trust her in the slightest. For her part, she has the same amount of respect for him, yet also dislikes his untrustworthy nature. This had made any type of friendly relationship between them impossible. She’s not her cousin; she’s not had the kind of moments that the Man of Steel has had with the Dark Knight and hasn’t really gotten to see the other side of him that Clark has. Neither of them trust each other as they are two very different people, and the Maid of Might would rather not have to deal with the Dark Knight too much.

8) John Stewart

John Stewart Green Lantern

Earth has created amazing Green Lanterns, and one of the best of them is John Stewart. John is a great hero, and he’s worked with Batman many times over the years, but that doesn’t mean they like each other. Stewart was good friends with Hal Jordan, and the Dark Knight’s treatment of his friend has always rubbed the former Marine turned architect turned Green Lantern the wrong way. On top of that, Bats is known for using fear to impose order, and Stewart looks down on him for this. He knows how useful the Caped Crusader is in battle, but he doesn’t like him very much as a person.

7) Red Hood

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Jason Todd has had quite a history and his relationship with Batman is the most complex of all the Robins. He was always the mouthiest of the Boys Wonder, and his anger led to him getting reprimanded by his mentor many times. Then he was killed by the Joker. After his resurrection, once he learned that the Dark Knight never got revenge against the Clown Prince of Crime, he started to hate the man who trained him. While their relationship has gotten much better in the years since, Red Hood still has a lot of anger towards Batman for everything that happened. They are family, and sometimes, you hate the ones you love most.

6) Hal Jordan

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Hal Jordan is the greatest Green Lantern of them all. He’s a founder of the Justice League, and has worked with Batman for years. However, they were always very different people, and this led to them not really being friends despite the time they spent with each other. After Jordan became Parallax, the Dark Knight felt that his ire for Hal was correct. After the greatest Lantern came back to life, they made peace to an extent, but they aren’t what anyone would call friendly. There’s still enmity between them, and they’ll probably never actually like each other.

5) Booster Gold

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Booster Gold is a great hero, despite his reputation. He’s obsessed with fame, and has worked hard since he came to the present to become the kind of hero that everyone loves. He seemingly doesn’t really take anything seriously and does a lot of stupid things, which has earned him Batman’s ire. Booster respects the Dark Knight, and has tried to help him over the years, but they are never going to be friends. They are much too different, and Booster doesn’t really enjoy his company at all.

4) Lobo

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I know this one is kind of a cheat, because Lobo hates everyone. but it counts. The Czarnian is one of the most dangerous beings in the universe, a bruiser who has spent years traveling the universe, working as a bounty hunter while drinking, smoking, and fighting. The only things in the universe he actually likes (beyond drinks, cigars, and fights obviously) are space dolphins. This is a person who hates Superman, so he definitely hates Batman. He respects the Dark Knight as a fighter, but he hates everything else about him. They are oil and water, and neither of them has any esteem for the other.

3) Huntress

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The first Huntress was Helena Wayne, the Earth-Two daughter of Batman and Catwoman (there’s also been a version of her from the future introduced, but she ended up going to the 31st century). She loves her father. However, the post-Crisis Huntress and Batman’s relationship is much more frosty. Helena Bertinelli is a mobster’s daughter who vowed revenge on criminals in general for his death. She’s always been a much more violent hero than most, which has led to the Dark Knight treating her very badly. Helena has aped this treatment, angry that she’s not accepted by Gotham’s greatest hero.

2) Azrael

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Azrael was the sword of the Order of St. Dumas, programmed to fight evil with extreme prejudice. He and Batman clashed because of his extra-violent methods, but the Dark Knight respected his skill and allowed him to take over as Batman after Bane broke his back. However, Azrael brought his brutal methods to the cape and cowl, leading to a fight between the two for the title. Since then, he has become an ally of the Caped Crusader, but that doesn’t mean he likes him. Jean Paul Valley respects him, but their differing methods, and the violence they’ve done to each other, has made it impossible for him to like Bats.

1) Guy Gardner

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Guy Gardner and Batman will always hate each other. For years, Guy was a back-up Lantern for Jordan, but would eventually be brought into the Green Lantern Corps on a full-time basis. Gardner is one of the hardest heroes for anyone to deal with. He’s mouthy and arrogant, and sasses everyone trying to start a fight. This led to Batman knocking him out with one punch in front of the entire Justice League, and the two have never been friends since. Guy hates the Dark Knight as much as the Caped Crusader hates him, and that’s never going to change.

What DC heroes do you think hate Batman the most? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!