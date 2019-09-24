Robert Pattinson Reportedly Making Less Than $5 Million For The Batman Movie

Bruce Wayne may be notoriously rich, but it seems the next actor to play him on screen may not be taking home the biggest paycheck. News broke yesterday that Jonah hill is in talks to play a villain in the upcoming, Matt Reeves-directed film The Batman. Now Justin Kroll reports that Hill has been mulling over the offer for at least a month. Kroll says that Hill at one point asked for $10 million to be in the film, which is more than double what lead star Robert Pattinson will make, according to what he has heard.

Pattinson is already at work on pre-production for the film. He spoke in a recent interview about putting his Batsuit on for the first time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s maybe the craziest thing I’ve ever done in terms of movie stuff,” Pattinson explained in an interview. “I put it on. I remember saying to Matt [Reeves], ‘It does feel quite transformative!’ He was like, ‘I would hope it does! You’re literally in the Batsuit.’

So on the Jonah front, hes had the offer for over a month and besides money being a bargaining point (at one point heard he wanted 10 which is wild since Rob isn’t making half that) but also which character he would play, whether its the Riddler or Penguin https://t.co/fh1iy1rG5i — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) September 23, 2019

“And it’s pretty astonishing, something that is incredibly difficult to get into, so the ritual of getting into it is pretty humiliating,” Pattinson shared. “You’ve got five people trying to shove you into something. Once you’ve got it on, it’s like, ‘Yeah, I feel strong, I feel tough, even though I had to have someone squeezing my butt cheeks into the legs.’”

As for how he’s mentally preparing for the role, Pattinson said in another interview that “There’s a lot going on in here, lots of things going on in my head.”

The Batman will reportedly go back to the early days of the Dark Knight’s career fighting crime in Gotham City. Reeves has stated the film is influenced by the classic Batman: Year One comic book story, but it will not be a straight adaptation of any particular comic book storyline.

“Year One is one of the many comic books that I love. We are definitely not doing Year One,” Reeves said. “It’s just exciting to be focused very specifically on a tale that is defining for him and very personal to him. Obviously, we’re not doing an origin tale or anything like that. We’re doing a story that is definitively Batman though, and trying to tell a story that’s emotional and yet is really about him being the world’s greatest detective and all the things that for me since I was a kid, made me love Batman.”

What do you think of Robert Pattinson’s Batman pay? Let us know in the comments. The Batman opens in theaters on June 25, 2021

Upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, and The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021.