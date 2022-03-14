Thanks to directing 2002’s Spider-Man, filmmaker Sam Raimi helped usher in a new generation of superhero movies, and while he returned to Marvel for the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Raimi recently revealed he’d still be open to tackling a Batman movie. That wouldn’t be the only character the filmmaker would be interested in adapting, as he confirmed he’d also gladly take a crack at The Shadow, while also potentially having an interest in more Marvel pictures. Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently slated to hit theaters on May 6th.

“I’ve always loved Batman. If I ever saw the Batsignal up in the air, I’d come running,” Raimi joked with Empire Magazine about superheroes he’d like to adapt. “If I heard that deep, gurgling laugh of The Shadow coming from the darkness, I would also tentatively step outside. And Spider-Man would be ahead of Doctor Strange, but I don’t want to put him down the list!”

Given how his career started, with low-budget horror films like The Evil Dead, it took many audiences by surprise to see the filmmaker climb the ranks to eventually take on the Wall-Crawler for Sony Pictures. Debuting shortly after 2000’s X-Men proved superhero films could be a success without Batman or Superman, Spider-Man was a massive blockbuster, paving the way for comic books dominating pop culture for the past two decades.

Raimi ultimately directed three Spider-Man films, the last of which hit theaters in 2007. Despite that film being a financial success and featuring the live-action debut of Venom, it was a critical disappointment, sending the trilogy out on an underwhelming note.

The Doctor Strange sequel originally had director Scott Derrickson returning, only for him to eventually part ways from the project. The announcement that Raimi would be returning came as a surprise and delight to many, given how many years he had been away from the world of superheroes.

Making matters more interesting is that, not only did Raimi return to Marvel, but so did actors Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe, and Alfred Molina, the stars of his Spider-Man films, to appear in last year’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

