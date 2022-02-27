Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Star Bruce Campbell Teases His Latest Cameo With “Beloved” Hero

Bruce Campbell has been teasing his cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for a couple of years, and now the Evil Dead star, who has previously made three different cameos in director Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, is offering another tease of his appearance in the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe film. This time, Campbell is teasing that his cameo will involve a “beloved” character, though the actor didn’t reveal exactly who that was.

A fan shared on Reddit (via The Direct) that they had spoken to Campbell during a meetup at a convention sponsored by Armed Forces Entertainment and was able to ask the actor several questions, including a few about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Among those questions was one about his role in the film and the fan (who noted in their post that he was paraphrasing Campbell’s responses) wrote that Campbell confirmed he had shot scenes for the film and that while he couldn’t be sure they were still included due to reshoots, one of them saw him do “a cool scene with a character that’s been beloved for years”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Who that “beloved” character is, that’s anyone’s guess but there are a few strong contenders. It’s possible that the character is Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), who has grown in popularity particularly since the release of WandaVision on Disney+ last year. It’s also possible that Campbell could be referring to Wong (Benedict Wong) who has also proven to be a well-loved character in the MCU even though he has a more supporting role. There’s also the possibility that Campbell could be referring to a character that hasn’t been confirmed for the film yet, potentially even teasing an appearance with Patrick Stewart, whose voice may have appeared in a scene revealed in the film’s recent trailer.

In the recent Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer, a scene revealed Benedict Cumberbatch’s protagonist taken in front of a group of mysterious figures and one of them just so happened to sound a lot like Patrick Stewart, the legendary actor who played Charles Xavier in the X-Men films and while fans went wild about the moment, Stewart himself has played coy, even suggesting that it was someone else using his voice, rather than him actually appearing in the film.

“You know, people have been imitating my voice ever since I came on the stage 60 years ago,” Stewart said. “So, I can’t be held responsible for that.”

As for Campbell’s appearance, fans will have to wait to see if the cameo appears in the film and they don’t have too much longer to wait for that. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to open in theaters on May 6th.