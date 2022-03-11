ComicBook Nation: Best Batman Movies Ranked & WWE 2K22 Review

The CB Nation crew Ranks their Top 5 Batman movies of all time, plus we review WWE 2K22‘s grand return, talk Star Wars’ Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer, DC big movie delays, cover this week’s biggest Marvel and DC comics, and more!!

ComicBook Nation Ranks the Top 5 Batman Movies

Here’s how each ComicBook Nation host ended up ranking their respective Top 5 Batman movies:

The biggest drama came at the beginning and end of the rankings. Hosts Kofi Outlaw and Matt Aguilar ended up with opposing picks for their top and bottom spots: Outlaw slated Batman Begins as no. 5, while Aguilar put it at no. 1. Outlaw and co-host Janell Wheeler both had Tim Burton’s Batman (1989) ranked at no. 2; Aguilar put Batman ’89 at no. 5. While both Outlaw and Wheeler picked The Dark Knight as their undisputed king of Batman movies, Wheeler ended up being the only one to put popular films like Batman Returns and The LEGO Batman Movie in her Top 5. Both Aguilar and Outlaw took time to recognize the milestone that was Batman: Mask of the Phantasm by both placing it in their respective Top 3 spots.

What are your Top 5 Batman movies? Let us know in the comments!

