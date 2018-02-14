‘Batman Ninja’ S.H. Figuarts Batman and Joker Figures are Ready to Order

In case you haven’t heard, a Batman anime film called Batman Ninja will be released in the U.S. on digital April 24th and Blu-ray on May 8th. The words “anime”, “Batman”, and “Ninja” in the same sentence is enough to get anyone excited, but if you check out the trailer below you’ll completely freak out. You’ll also notice that the characters in the film look like they were inspired by Tamashii Nations’ S.H. Figuarts Movie Realization lineup, so it’s not surprising that the figures have become a reality.

That’s right – you can pre-order the Batman Ninja S.H. Figuarts Batman figure right here for $59.99 with free shipping. The Joker Demon King Of The Sixth Heaven S.H. Figuarts figure is available to order here for the same price. The figures are slated to ship in July and August respectively, and we highly suggest securing them now because the Batman Ninja line is going to be popular. You can also pre-order the Batman and Joker figure on Amazon, though the ship dates are both slated for the end of August. The official description for each of the figures, along with a trailer and synopsis for the film are available below.

Batman Ninja Ninja Batman SH Figuarts Action Figure: An action figure of Ninja Batman, from the hit Japanese anime! The Batman Ninja Ninja Batman SH Figuarts Action Figure includes a Japanese katana, kunai throwing blades, and optional hands and an optional head. The figure features a removable cape that is posable to enhance Ninja Batman’s dramatic silhouette. Measures about 6 3/10-inches tall.

Batman Ninja The Joker Demon King SH Figuarts Action Figure:

An incredible rendition of Batman’s eternal enemy, the Joker, as seen in the hit Japanese anime Batman Ninja! The Batman Ninja The Joker Demon King Of The Sixth Heaven SH Figuarts Action Figure includes 2x fans, a katana sword with scabbard, optional head, and 4x optional pairs of hands. The figure measures about 6 1/2-inches tall.

“Batman Ninja takes a journey across the ages as Gorilla Grodd’s time displacement machine transports many of Batman’s worst enemies to feudal Japan – along with the Dark Knight and a few of his allies. The villains take over the forms of the feudal lords that rule the divided land, with the Joker taking the lead among the warring factions. As his traditional high-tech weaponry is exhausted almost immediately, Batman must rely on his intellect and his allies – including Catwoman and the extended Bat-family – to restore order to the land, and return to present-day Gotham City.”

Batman Ninja was created by some of Japan’s top animation industry talents, including director Jumpei Mizusaki (opening animation of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure), writer Kazuki Nakashima (Gurren Lagann), and character designer Takashi Okazaki (Afro Samurai). Award-winning screenwriters Leo Chu and Eric Garcia (Supah Ninjas, Afro Samurai) adapted the film’s script to English. Benjamin Melniker and Michael Uslan serve as executive producers executive produce

