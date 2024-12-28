Superman’s DCU Movie Debut Could Determine The Batman’s Fate

The recent delay of The Batman: Part II to October 2027 signals more than just a typical Hollywood production setback. This unprecedented five-year gap between Batman installments creates a complex scenario for Warner Bros. Discovery, as the studio must balance the proven success of Reeves’ grounded take on the Dark Knight with their ambitious plans for James Gunn’s interconnected DC Universe. The situation becomes even more complex considering that The Brave and the Bold‘s status remains fluid, with attached director Andy Muschietti teasing that the project is still in early development. So, at this moment, neither planned movie featuring the Dark Knight is moving forward.

While the situation might seem dire for fans of the Caped Crusader, the delay of The Batman‘s sequel could prove an essential tool in deciding the franchise’s future. Even though DC Studios co-head James Gunn attributes the postponement to script development, the timing suggests Warner Bros. Discovery might be orchestrating a strategic pause to evaluate the box office performance of Superman in July 2025 before committing to the future of Matt Reeves’ cinematic universe.

A Tale of Two Dark Knights

Matt Reeves has built his Batman universe around a grounded, realistic approach that deliberately avoids the more fantastical elements of DC Comics. Even before 2022’s The Batman became a box office hit, Reeves had emphasized his commitment to finding grounded versions of these characters, much like his reinvention of the Riddler as a Zodiac Killer-inspired murderer.

Meanwhile, the DCU is embracing comic book elements in their purest form. Superman will feature Krypto the Superdog and introduce heroes like Metamorpho and Mister Terrific, signaling a full commitment to the source material’s more colorful aspects. Of course, this tonal difference extends to the DCU’s planned Batman film, The Brave and the Bold, which will introduce Batman’s fast-aged biological son, Damian Wayne, and other members of the extended Bat-family.

This divergence creates a strategic dilemma. While having two distinct Batman franchises could appeal to different audiences, it risks confusing casual moviegoers who might not understand why Robert Pattinson and the DCU’s yet-to-be-cast Batman exist in separate universes. Furthermore, the simultaneous existence of two Batman franchises presents unique business challenges beyond box office considerations. Warner Bros. Discovery would need to navigate the complex task of marketing distinct Batman merchandise lines concurrently. This dual-track merchandising approach risks either confusing younger consumers or diluting the Batman brand’s overall market impact.

Regardless of how you look at the issue, it’s clear DC Studios has a tough decision to make. Scrapping Reeves’ project in favor of the DCU would waste the franchise’s potential, especially considering the recent success of The Penguin. They could also merge the two cinematic franchises, giving Pattison the role of the DCU’s Batman. This second path leads to a bumpy road, as Reeves probably wouldn’t be happy about DC Studios hijacking his franchise. In addition, DC Studios will have to do some serious retconning to make The Batman fit with the DCU’s timeline. Finally, DC Studios and Warner Bros. Discovery can bite the bullet, allow two live-action Batmen to exist simultaneously, and deal with the potential problems as they emerge.

So, which direction will DC Studios go? Well, they might let Superman decide it for them.

Superman’s Success Will Define Batman’s Live-Action Future

Image courtesy of DC Studios

Superman‘s performance in 2025 could serve as a crucial litmus test for the DCU’s broader appeal. If the Man of Steel’s return proves to be a massive box office success with its more optimistic, family-friendly approach, Warner Bros. Discovery might be more inclined to fully commit to the DCU’s vision, potentially at the expense of Reeves’ darker, more grounded take on Batman. Conversely, if Superman achieves only moderate success, the studio might see more value in maintaining diverse approaches to their DC properties. This would justify keeping Reeves’ Batman separate, allowing it to continue serving audiences who prefer more realistic, noir-styled superhero storytelling.

Of course, the creative decisions concerning the DCU must go through Gunn and his DC Studios. Still, Warner Bros. Discovery is the entity that ultimately signs the checks, and the company had greenlighted Reeves’ Batman trilogy even before Gunn took over the universe planning. So, when Superman flies high or crashes at the box office, Warner Bros. Discovery might steer DC Studios in a more profitable direction. Whatever the case might be, for now, we can only hope Gunn will keep his focus on the quality of DC projects while balancing the commercial success he needs for Warner Bros. Discovery to allow him autonomy in DC Studios.

Superman releases in theaters on July 11, 2025, while The Batman: Part II is scheduled for October 1, 2027.