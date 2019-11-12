DC Confirms the Death of Alfred with Batman: Pennyworth R.I.P.

Batman fans were shocked to see Bane kill Alfred Pennyworth in brutal fashion during Tom King’s run on Batman, though some were holding out hope that Batman’s staunchest ally wasn’t actually dead. Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be the case, and DC is not only confirming that Alfred is indeed dead, but will explore what his death means to Bruce and the Bat-family that he fought so hard to protect all these years in the new one-shot Batman: Pennyworth R.I.P. The new one-shot is written by James Tynion IV and Peter J. Tomasi and will feature art by Eddy Barrows and Eber Ferreira, and you can check out the full description below.

“Alfred Pennyworth served the Wayne fam­ily for decades—even through the terrible loss of the Dark Knight’s parents. His shocking death at the hands of Bane is the only event that could possibly compare to that fateful night in Crime Alley, and it leaves Bruce at a similar crossroads. If Alfred was the glue that held the Bat-Family together, how will Batman deal with that all falling apart? And if the Caped Crusader is to be truly alone, he might either hang that cape up once and for all…or double down and carry on with this vengeful quest for­ever.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Co-written by James Tynion IV (Justice League, Justice League Dark, Detective Comics) and Peter J. Tomasi (Detective Comics, Adventures of the Super Sons, Batman and Robin) with art by Eddy Barrows (Freedom Fighters), Eber Ferreira (Blackest Night, Wonder Woman), and others, Batman: Pennyworth R.I.P. celebrates the life of one of the most important people in the history of Gotham City, while also addressing questions about what’s next.”

You can check out the full cover to Batman: Pennyworth R.I.P. above.

For those unfamiliar, with the help of the Flashpoint Universe’s Thomas Wayne, Bane took over Gotham completely, enlisting the other villains to enforce his law and outlawing any superheroes within the city’s limits.

As insurance, he took Alfred prisoner, and when Damian Wayne infiltrated Bane’s hideout, he was captured and made to witness Alfred’s death, as Bane snapped Alfred’s neck in front of him.

Some were holding out hope that it wasn’t really Alfred or some trick of the mind had taken place, but that sadly not the case, and now DC will say goodbye to the man who raised Bruce Wayne in this 48-page prestige format one-shot.

Batman: Pennyworth R.I.P. will hit comic stores on February 12, 2020.

Let us know what you think in the comments, and feel free to hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things comics!