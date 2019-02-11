‘The Batman’: Here’s What Robert Pattinson Could Look Like as Bruce Wayne

The world is looking for a new Batman, now that Ben Affleck has stepped out of the role. Director Matt Reeves is reportedly looking for someone who could play a younger version of Bruce Wayne in his upcoming film The Batman, and a simple click in any Internet search engine will tell you that fans and industry figures all have a ton of ideas about who that younger Batman should be.

Well, Comicbook.com’s fan artist friend BossLogic has a piece of artwork that shines a spotlight on one of the more hot take candidates to play the new Batman: Twilight‘s Robert Pattinson. Check that out, below!

A choice that I never would have thought to try but been hearing some background chatter about Robert Pattinson being looked at, if the talks (source) are true then all of our predictions were wrong 👀😁 This might be your new Bruce #thebatman #batman pic.twitter.com/cNDKeRBzyb — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) February 3, 2019

Any of mention of Pattinson playing Batman is guaranteed to start a major flame-war, because the Internet loves to Internet. Pattinson was the star of the Twilight movie franchise from 2008 – 2012, and playing a sparkly vampire in that controversial YA series earned him the same kind of negative stigma that has also followed Kirsten Stewart since her Twilight days. For that reason (and pretty much that reason alone), in the eyes of so many DC fans, he absolutely cannot play Batman.

However, it’s important to note that before the Twilight infamy, Pattinson was looked at as one of the most promising young talents of his generation. Since Twilight, Pattinson has almost pathologically avoided the kind of easy leading man fame he could’ve easily reaped from Twilight, instead sticking to more art house projects like Cosmopolis, The Lost City of Z, or more recently Damsel. He was both hated and loved for his brooding bad boy persona in Twilight – which could easily be converted into the portrait of a young, troubled Bruce Wayne. Picking Pattinson would definitely fulfill DC and Warner Bros. rumored wish for a “familiar face” to take over the role – and it would most certainly generate the necessarily headlines.

You know what? We’re onboard. How about you?

The DC Movie Universe continues with Aquaman, in theaters now. Shazam hits theaters on April 5th, Joker on October 4th, Birds of Prey on February 7th, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, 2020, and The Batman on June 25th, 2021.

