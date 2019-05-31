Casting the Perfect Gotham City Roster for Robert Pattinson’s Batman

It looks like everything is official now, and Warner Bros. has selected Robert Pattinson to star as Bruce Wayne in not just one new Batman movie, but an entire trilogy from writer/director Matt Reeves. The choice was met with some opposition on social media, but most folks seem to be really into the idea, especially if they’ve seen any of the number of fantastic performances Pattinson has turned in since Twilight.

This is obviously the most important casting decision when it comes to The Batman and its sequels, but now the real fun begins. Reeves, DC, and WB have a clean slate to cast an entire roster of Gotham City must-haves for this new franchise. No matter what direction this new series takes, there are a few characters it won’t be able to exist without.

Jim Gordon, Alfred Pennyworth, Selina Kyle, and so many others are absolutely pivotal to Batman’s story, so Reeves will have to find new actors for each of the roles. It may take a while before any of these decisions are made, but I thought, “Why just sit around and wait?”

So I didn’t, and instead spent some time coming up cast list for The Batman, complete with many of the major characters that we will surely see appear in Reeves’ new trilogy. Some of these choices may be expected, but I can assure you there will be a few curveballs here and there for you to yell about. I get it, I’m wrong. It’s fine.

Keep in mind, these aren’t just the actors who I think are the best for the individual roles in a vacuum. All of these choices were made with Pattinson in mind as the Caped Crusader, and a story focusing on the early years of Batman.

Let’s jump in, shall we?

Alfred – Hugh Laurie

This is the only casting on this list that won’t include a section of “other great candidates” at the end of the explanation. it’s not that there aren’t other great actors out there who could pull off Alfred, but none of them are Hugh Laurie. From the beginning of this entire project, this is the one decision that I haven’t second-guessed at any point.

Laurie is best known for starring in House, where he’s not exactly the most compassionate guy in the world. But that’s okay for this version of Alfred, who will need to be a little more stern teacher and a little less wise old man.

Pattinson’s Batman will be in his “formative years” in this trilogy (I’ll probably mention this a lot), so he’ll need an Alfred that will be willing to stand up to him and tell him what’s right and wrong. Think along the lines of Gotham‘s Alfred, Sean Pertwee.

Hugh Laurie is a fantastic actor, his range is nearly limitless. If he’s allowed to bring a little of that classic snark to Pattinson’s doorstep, they would make for a killer combo on-screen.

Jim Gordon – Bryan Cranston

Alfred was the easiest choice to make for this project. Jim Gordon and Selina Kyle are probably tied for the most difficult. That said, I like where this has landed.

Bryan Cranston is probably the safest choice for Jim Gordon, but that doesn’t mean he’s not the best, either. Bryan Cranston can do just about anything, he’s beloved by fans around the world, and he fits the mold of J.K. Simmons and Gary Oldman. He’s also played roles on all ends of the creative spectrum.

Seriously, think about Cranston’s two most well-known roles: Crime lord Walter White on Breaking Bad and loving dad Hal on Malcolm in the Middle. If you just put those two characters together, you get the perfect Commissioner Gordon.

Also, Cranston has long been a king when it comes to facial hair.

Other Great Choices: Ernie Hudson, Sean Bean, Kyle Chandler, David Harbour

Selina Kyle – Jodie Comer

If you haven’t seen Killing Eve, you’re probably leaving this article to Google Jodie Comer so that you can yell at me for getting this casting wrong. However, if you have seen Killing Eve, you know exactly what I’m talking about.

On Killing Eve, Comer plays a ruthless and manipulative assassin who can get away with just about anything thanks to her wicked charm. She’s basically Selina Kyle if Selina Kyle was a murderer.

Comer is such a fantastic choice for this character on-screen, but she’s also an awesome fit behind-the-scenes as well. She’s one of the most talked-about young actors in the industry, becoming an instant star almost overnight. Now would be the perfect time for her to take on one of the biggest IPs in Hollywood and complete her transition into certain A-List status.

Other Great Choices: Nathalie Emmanuel, Gina Rodriguez, Alicia Vikander, Hannah John-Kamen

Harvey Bullock – Nick Frost

Harvey Bullock isn’t going to be the first name that comes to your head when you think of great Batman supporting characters, but there’s no denying he’s a constant presence in Gotham City, especially on the big screen.

Nick Frost is absolutely hilarious, I’m not sure anyone could deny that. He could strike the lazy, washed-up Bullock without even breaking a sweat. That said, Frost has also turned in some excellent performances in more serious projects that help prove how great of an actor he truly is. Case in point: Into the Badlands.

There’s also the fit alongside other actors to consider, and Frost would be so good as the hapless has-been next to Cranston’s stoic straight man.

Other Great Choices: Jerome Flynn, Bradley Whitford

Harvey Dent – Armie Hammer

Armie Hammer has long been one of the fan-favorite choices to play Batman. Plenty of people are probably disappointed that he didn’t land the role this time, but it actually might work out alright. As good as Hammer would be as Batman, he’d be an even better Harvey Dent.

Let’s think about the long game for a moment. Reeves and Pattinson are likely delivering a trilogy with this iteration of Batman, so there will need to be characters that grow throughout all three films. This is the perfect opportunity for a great Harvey Dent/Two-Face story. He can start as a likable, but also sleezy politician, quickly rising through the ranks of Gotham City. Eventually he breaks and becomes a short-tempered mad man.

Hammer can play both of those roles to perfection, as he’s done in the past. The Social Network, Free Fire, Call Me By Your Name, and so many other films show just how great of a fit Hammer would be for Harvey Dent.

Other Great Choices: Richard Madden, Charlie Hunnam, Jamie Foxx, Oscar Isaac

Carmine Falcone – Michael K. Williams

If these new Batman films are going to really tackle Bruce Wayne’s early days of fighting crime in Gotham, they have to include Carmine Falcone.

Falcone is one of the biggest, baddest crime lords in the entire city, so whoever plays him is going to need to be cold, calculated, and absolutely terrifying in a stare-down situation. Look no further than Michael K. Williams, who has played perhaps the two greatest criminals in TV history. Of course, I’m talking about Omar Little (The Wire) and Chalky White (Boardwalk Empire).

The Batman will need someone who can realistically intimidate Bruce Wayne, and I can’t think of anyone more intimidating than Williams. Just go watch any scene of Chalky White from Boardwalk Empire and you’ll understand.

Other Great Choices: Ben Mendelsohn, Bobby Cannavale, Viggo Mortensen

Lucius Fox – Brian Tyree Henry

Lucius Fox is the man who helps Bruce run Wayne Enterprises, in addition to designing most of the technology used by Batman. Traditionally, Lucius has been depicted as an older man and mentor to Bruce, and I considered actors who would fit that mold. But I also loved the idea of keeping with a more modern business approach and putting a younger executive in charge of Wayne Enterprises.

My choice here is Bryan Tyree Henry, who has quickly become one of the most stellar supporting actors working in all of Hollywood today. Lucius could be closer to Bruce Wayne’s age in this iteration of the story, while still being a major voice of reason in Batman’s ear. Henry and Pattinson could really play well off of one another and provide a working friendship that we have yet to see from Lucius and Bruce.

And really, I’m just about finding a way to get Brian Tyree Henry in everything. He’s incredible. Go watch Widows, by the way.

Other Great Choices: Lance Reddick, Jordan Peele, Mahershala Ali, Clarke Peters

Penguin – Josh Gad

Not every Batman story needs a Penguin, but he’s one of the most fun members of the Dark Knight’s gallery of rogues. It also doesn’t hurt that he’s been heavily rumored for a role in The Batman.

Josh Gad has been the subject of plenty of Penguin rumors over the last year or two, and he’s been vocal on social media about wanting the part. Honestly, the more I think about it, the more I just think he should get the call.

Yes, he’s known as a more whimsical and goofy actor, but he’s shown in films like Murder on the Orient Express that he can be so much more than that. Plus, Penguin needs a little bravado on the big screen, that’s what made Danny DeVito so great.

Much like Pattinson, Gad is an unconventional casting choice. Reeves is already making unconventional choices, so let’s just go all-in with it.

Other Great Choices: Andy Serkis, Vincent D’Onofrio

Riddler – Zachary Quinto

Again, Riddler is another villain that isn’t exactly a necessity for a new Batman story, but he’s just such a great character, and I need a chance to say that Zachary Quinto would be phenomenal in the role.

Quinto is incredibly cunning and articulate, but he also knows how to play up a role just enough to make it fun without losing any sincerity. Imagine him quipping out a riddle or two while also sounding like a terrifying villain. It just works so well.

He also pulls off glasses like nobody else can.

Other Great Choices: Ed Skrein, Domhnall Gleeson, Michael C. Hall

Joker – Finn Wittrock

This may be a completely unnecessary exercise, considering the state of the Joker in film today. Between Jared Leto and Joaquin Phoenix, Reeves may decided to leave the Joker out for a while. But I can’t make a list of characters pivotal to Batman’s story and not include the Clown Prince of Crime. It’s just not right.

Finn Wittrock is a name that many people won’t know, but that’s okay. All you need to understand is that this guy pulled off one of the wildest psychopathic turns I’ve ever seen on television when he played Dandy Mott in Season 4 of American Horror Story. His menacing smile on that show is more than enough to earn him the job without so much as an audition.

Dandy Mott is such a twisted mix of camp and violence, a wonderful primer for an even darker turn as the Joker to Robert Pattinson’s Batman.

Other Great Choices: Rami Malek, Bill Skarsgard, Jesse Plemons