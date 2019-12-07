Patrick Schwarzenegger Was Scared By His Father’s Portrayal Of Mr. Freeze In Batman & Robin

Batman is still at the top of the mountain when it comes to DC’s film properties and all the hubbub around streaming services has led a lot of fans to go back and re-watch the hero’s older movies. Batman & Robin is one of the films that fans usually criticize, but for Patrick Schwarzenegger, it was one of the earlier memories of his father’s movie career. He talked to Variety about how he was actually pretty terrified of his father in all that makeup. Arnold’s turn as Mr. Freeze is one of those lasting images from the film and the puns are still getting joked about online to this day. It’s interesting to hear the actor’s son tell the publication that, “I think I was scared of him,” when looking back on his time around the set. Everything comes back into vogue at some point and after some rather gloomy explorations of The Caped Crusader, maybe fans could see a more lighthearted approach in a few years. (Don’t count on that with Matt Reeves’ The Batman, that one is primed to be a detective story.) But, the younger Schwarzenegger thinks it’s pretty surreal that his father was on-screen as Mr. Freeze.

“I was super young. But I have these brief memories of my dad going in and becoming Mr. Freeze,” he revealed to Variety. “And him going in as dad and coming out as this big, blue, bald guy. I have photos of me with him and my mom, and I’m, like, creepily staring at him, like I’m scared and I don’t know who he is.”

Schwarzenegger acknowledges that his part in Batman & Robin had a lot to do with Warner Bros. aggressively lobbying for him to be involved. After all, he was one of the biggest stars on the planet, and stunt casting was the bread and butter of these films up until that point. But, the star is not one to focus on regretting films that might not have been as beloved as some had hoped.

“In most cases I don’t regret the movies that failed or were not as good,” The former Caliornia governor told Empire. “It’s always easy to be smug in hindsight, right?”

“I don’t regret it at all. I felt that the character was interesting and two movies before that one Joel Schumacher was at his height. So the decision-making process was not off. At the same time I was doing Eraser over there and Warner Bros. begged me to do the movie.”