‘Batman’ Star Adam West Performs “The Thing”

Dr. Demento Covered in Punk, a new album set to celebrate the decades-long career of parody master Dr. Demento, will be released next month, but an early peek at one of the album’s songs has Bat-fans giddy as Adam West performs a punk cover of “The Thing.”

That’s right: The late, great Batman himself appears posthumously on the album in one of his final performances.

The performance is one of dozens on the “Covered in Punk” release, which also features a performance by West’s Batman vs. Two-Face co-star William Shatner, as well as Demento’s heir apparent Weird Al Yankovic.

You can get the album on January 12 on CD, digital download, and vinyl LP. It is available for pre-order at Amazon.

You can check out the official description below, via the Amazon listing:

Wind up your radio dementites and dementoids the doctor is in!

This extra-special two-hour demented punk extravaganza is an audio oddity unlike anything else! An eclectic mix of artists from the world of classic and contemporary punk/indie/alt-rock have assembled, along with special guest stars from film, TV and more, to pay homage to radio icon Dr. Demento (a world renowned institution who has championed novelty music and its creators since the 1970s), for this mind-blowing compilation. Over thirty different, never before released, all-new punk cover versions of mad music and crazy comedy songs famously heard on the airwaves of the legendary Dr Demento Show have been intermixed with wild card tracks showcasing some incredible, newly demented versions of punk-rock classics!

The result is a uniquely original, highly entertaining, modern day homage to Dr. Demento s classic radio show, and its undeniable impact on popular culture. This bizarro broadcast from beyond the fringe is hosted by Dr. Demento himself, offering up interesting factoids and anecdotes between songs, with celebrity guest ID spots, creatively crafted bumper segments, and more demented surprises tying it all together into an unconventional take on the traditional radio show format.

Over two-full hours, a total of 64 tracks all created specifically for Dr. Demento Covered in Punk!

Both the two-disc CD, or three-disc vinyl LP come with an equally entertaining full-color booklet jam-packed with extensive liner notes and quotes personally written by the artists, a foreword by producer John Cafiero (Misfits, Ramones, Osaka Popstar), an Afterword by Dr. Demento, as well as facts, photos, and an array of dynamic paintings and illustrations created specifically for the project by a team of visual artists spanning the world of comic books, classic punk-rock album covers, Topps Trading card series, Mad Magazine and more.

Joined by everyone from the Misfits, Joan Jett, Fred Schneider of the B52s, to Weird Al Yankovic, the late Adam Batman West (in one of his final performances), and Captain Kirk himself, William Shatner (to name just a few), the Doctor is in…and he’s Covered in Punk!