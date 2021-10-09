Batman Fans Joke Steve Harvey Looks Like The Riddler

Batman fans are all thinking the same thing about Steve Harvey’s latest outfit. The Family Feud host hit the town in an all-green ensemble and people just couldn’t stop joking about The Riddler. It’s not hard to see why, when there’s that much green and then the sunglasses, a bold fashion statement is being made. One could see this as a continuation of popular memes where fashion looks that would be considered too out-there are likened to superhero costumes. The villain jokes are also in full force where all kinds of other properties are getting roped in as well. But, the Batman fans came to play with multiple photoshops that manage to get The Dark Knight into the frame for some shenanigans. All of the posts will make you smile. Harvey and his social team had to know what they were doing when they put those pictures up online. Look at all the wildness for yourself down below:

https://twitter.com/IAmSteveHarvey/status/1446562109173616643?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Paul Dano told The Playlist a few details about his turn as The Riddler in The Batman. “I can’t even legally can’t say anything about it,” he explained. “There’s something fun there in my character and in all the characters. It’s the kind of movie that we’re just desperate to share on the big screen in a big way. So, I hope we all figure this [coronavirus situation] out and get excited to see a Batman movie. It will be worth it. It’s going to be really cool.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Do you think Harvey looks like The Riddler? Let us know down in the comments!

Big, if true…

https://twitter.com/FutureboyWho/status/1446872839374704646?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Would love to watch this

https://twitter.com/NickWilsonSays/status/1446630510801866753?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Let’s get it

https://twitter.com/fujifinite/status/1446724405489541121?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

What a time

https://twitter.com/MaryJBlurb/status/1446835929109389320?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

No lies

https://twitter.com/iamlexstylz/status/1446652982708289536?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

So many references

https://twitter.com/starksglee/status/1446847303919226882?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Jokes all over the place

https://twitter.com/JoeRigaComedy/status/1446836836479942658?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Oh man