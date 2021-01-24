Steve Harvey Jokes He Hates Daughter's Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

✖

Michael B. Jordan is an actor known for many roles, but he will always be Erik Killmonger from Black Panther to us! There have been many exciting announcements about the star recently from news that he will be directing Creed III and producing a Static Shock movie to the recent reveal that he's People's latest Sexiest Man Alive. However, the actor's personal life has also been on display a bit these days. Jordan recently made his relationship with Lori Harvey public. Harvey is the daughter of Steve Harvey, and according to Pop Culture, the host recently talked about the romance on his show, The Steve Harvey Morning Show.

"I like this one," Harvey said of Jordan. "I still got my eye on him. I mean, I like him, but like I say to all of 'em, 'I might like you, I might approve of you, but I got a thumb-sized section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for your ass. Just in case I need it.'" Harvey added, "Like right now? Nice guy... But I got this little section, partner, where all I gotta do is click a switch and I can hate your ass."

As for Jordan's upcoming projects, Creed III will likely see the return of Jordan as Adonis "Donnie" Johnson Creed. However, it's unlikely Sylvester Stallone will be showing up in the film as Rocky Balboa. Last year, the legendary actor revealed he doesn't expect to make an appearance. "Well, I believe in the film Creed, that's possible, yes," Stallone revealed when asked if we've seen the last of Rocky. "But I never say no to Rocky, because I have a couple of ideas."

As for Static Shock, Jordan previously shared some excitement about the project with The Hollywood Reporter. "I’m proud to be a part of building a new universe centered around black superheroes; our community deserves that," Jordan explained. "Outlier Society is committed to bringing to life diverse comic book content across all platforms and we are excited to partner with Reggie and Warner Bros on this initial step."

As for becoming the 2020's Sexiest Man Alive, Jordan seemed happy with the honor. "It's a cool feeling," the star told People. "You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get.' But it’s a good club to be a part of."

Which Jordan project are you most looking forward to? Are you hoping he'll show up again in Black Panther 2? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!